Will Swenson and The Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Wished The Musical Icon Happy Birthday

Will Swenson and The Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Wished The Musical Icon Happy Birthday

Neil Diamond was born January 24, 1941, Last night, Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical led the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre in wishing the music icon a happy 82nd birthday.


In addition to Swenson, the cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston(ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble) and Deandre Sevon (ensemble).

Diamond is an American singer-songwriter. He has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He has had ten No. 1 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts: “Cracklin’ Rosie”, “Song Sung Blue”, “Longfellow Serenade”, “I’ve Been This Way Before”, “If You Know What I Mean”, “Desirée”, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”, “America”, “Yesterday’s Songs”, and “Heartlight”. Thirty-eight songs by Diamond have reached the top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, including “Sweet Caroline”. He has also acted in films, making his screen debut in the 1980 musicaldrama film The Jazz Singer.

Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, and he received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. In 2011, he was an honoree at the Kennedy Center Honors, and he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awardin 2018.

