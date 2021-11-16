William D King Talks About Build Back Better And Tax Rates Of Top Marginal Capital Gains Of Top Marginal Capital Gains

William D King Talks About Build Back Better And Tax Rates Of Top Marginal Capital Gains

In terms of the new BBB or the Build Back Better framework, the top version of marginal capital gains tax rate will reach around 31.8% at the current federal level. In the USA, the long term based gains are presently facing a top version of marginal tax rate of around 23.8% at federal level. It practically results in the maximum number of 20% capital gains tax rate, along with the additional 3.8% net investment based income tax.

The current BBB proposal might push that top rate even high to a next level of 31.8% by presenting that extra new surcharge of 8% points. It helps in adding more to the Modified Adjusted Gross Income or the MAGI by above $25 million. This stage will further include that income associated with capital gains.

Highest federal tax rate:

The points and calculations mentioned above will probably be the highest ever federal tax rate on the capital gains since its starting point in the 1970s. That’s not all as this hike would also be above the general estimated revenue based maximizing rate of around 28%.

You can consider this proposal to be within the context of the state-level based capital gain taxes, which most of the states levy.

Whenever you are working with the state level policies, the average top most marginal rate combined with the tax rate on the capital gains will sum up to around 37%.

Six of the major states California, NYV, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Vermont and the District of Columbia might be the ones to face that combined version of the top marginal capital gains tax rates of over 40%.

This percentage will be nearing towards the top rates among all the other OECD countries, which has currently marked by Denmark by at around 42%!

Influencing the taxpayers quite a lot:

Well, it is interesting to know that the higher combined capital gain tax rate might be influencing the time when the taxpayers are deciding to sell their assets and then realize gains. In case the effect is considered to be pretty large, then the federal revenue from those capital gains income might easily decline. It is because the taxpayers would then decide to avoid realizing the gains along with the higher tax rate.

So, the time has come when you need to be aware of the top marginal combined rates on all the capital gains. It will average on around 37% under the BBB framework.