Win The Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

In support of the Broadway WILL Be Back campaign, Broadway Records has announced the Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes. Upon Broadway’s reopening, one lucky Grand Prize winner will experience a week-long vacation in NYC; see 7 terrific Broadway shows including Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, and The Lion King; enjoy shopping sprees at beloved NYC institutions; dine at premium restaurants; and receive VIP experiences and tours of the city.

The Broadway Dream Vacation Contest Grand Prize winner will receive airfare for two to NYC, a 7 night stay at Intercontinental New York Times Square Hotel, a pair of tickets to 7 shows (including the 2019 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Hadestown), shopping sprees (including FAO Schwarz, Shops at Hudson Yards, Hershey’s Chocolate World), special experiences at iconic NYC attractions (Empire State Building Observatory, The Edge, Madame Tussauds, Ripleys Believe It Or Not), culinary experiences at wonderful NYC restaurants (Etcetera Etcetera, Trattoria Dell’Arte. Red Eye Grill, Brooklyn Diner, Bond 45, John’s Times Square and others), tours (from Big Bus Tours) and a gift basket with CDs and new vinyl releases from Broadway Records. Ten First Place winners will receive 3 CD packs from Broadway Records.

