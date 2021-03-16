MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Win The Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

Win The Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

In support of the Broadway WILL Be Back campaign, Broadway Records has announced the Broadway Dream Vacation Sweepstakes.  Upon Broadway’s reopening, one lucky Grand Prize winner will experience a week-long vacation in NYC; see 7 terrific Broadway shows including Ain’t Too ProudAladdinCome From AwayGirl From The North CountryHadestownHarry Potter & The Cursed Child, and The Lion King; enjoy shopping sprees at beloved NYC institutions; dine at premium restaurants; and receive VIP experiences and tours of the city.

The Broadway Dream Vacation Contest Grand Prize winner will receive airfare for two to NYC, a 7 night stay at Intercontinental New York Times Square Hotel, a pair of tickets to 7 shows (including the 2019 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical Hadestown), shopping sprees (including FAO Schwarz, Shops at Hudson Yards, Hershey’s Chocolate World), special experiences at iconic NYC attractions (Empire State Building Observatory, The Edge, Madame Tussauds, Ripleys Believe It Or Not), culinary experiences at wonderful NYC restaurants (Etcetera Etcetera, Trattoria Dell’Arte. Red Eye Grill, Brooklyn Diner, Bond 45, John’s Times Square and others), tours (from Big Bus Tours) and a gift basket with CDs and new vinyl releases from Broadway Records. Ten First Place winners will receive 3 CD packs from Broadway Records.

Click on Broadway Records to enter the contest.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Missing Broadway? Why Not Learn About It’s Beginnings

Suzanna BowlingMarch 14, 2021
Read More

Join Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane Front and Center on The Lambs Virtual Conversation

Suzanna BowlingMarch 13, 2021
Read More

Streaming the Iconic Julie Andrews and her Victor/Victoria Musical on Broadway

RossMarch 12, 2021
Read More

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Announces His Tony Award Win Via Twitter

Suzanna BowlingMarch 10, 2021
Read More

Let’s Go To The Movies: AMC Empire 25 42nd Street Opens

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2021
Read More

No Day Like Today: 25 Years of RENT – Measured in Love for the NYTW

RossMarch 6, 2021
Read More
Idina Menzel

What to Watch in The New Year: March 2

Suzanna BowlingMarch 2, 2021
Read More

James Barbour: The Artist’s Survival Guide

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 28, 2021
Read More

Could Thoughts of a Colored Man Be The First Show To Open Broadway?

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 26, 2021
Read More