Wine Lovers Week – Philippe Rolet Leads Divine Tasting Session for Los Vascos

It’s a perfect week for wine lovers as shown by a recent exquisite virtual tasting session with Philippe Rolet. The General Manager led a lovely lunchtime meeting that explored the superb wines of Domaines Barons de Rothschild’s Los Vascos.

About 20 guests gathered and were enriched by the tastes and shared notes with history from Chile about the highly-sought after brand. With divine aromas and delightful tones, each selection highlighted during the session brought smiles and sweet desires.

Rolet demonstrated the unique qualities of the brand with a special emphasis on the launch of the new Cromas collection ($22). Derived from the Greek word for “color,” the name Cromas was inspired by the colors of nature and the terroir, as well as the wines French and Chilean roots. The Cromas Carménère Grand Reserva 2019 reveals fruit aromas such as blackberry, plum and black cherry that gradually evolve with hints of white pepper and herbaceous notes, characteristic of this grape variety. To experience this is a colorful inspiration that hits your mind in a beautifully, resounding way. The It brings joy and bliss. In fact all samplings during the workshop were reflective of positive vibes and amazingly each was well-priced for an consumer.

The Los Vacos collection is a wonderful contribution to any wine drinkers collection. Other exquisite highlights spoken by elegantly by Rolet included:

Los Vascos Rosé 2020 – The grapes of our 2020 rosé are sourced from dedicated plots of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. This bright pale pink color is simply sweet to see. Intensely fresh strawberry and raspberry-scented nose with a citrusy background of grapefruit brighten your day ($14).

Los Vascos Chardonnay 2020 – A rich, golden color greets you in a glass. Everyone will love this – even those who don’t normally drink Chardonnay. This selection has a fruit-scented nose of ripe pineapple, banana, honeydew melon with lime with fresh hazelnut notes. The wine is very well-balanced with creamy and persistent mouthfeel ($14).

Los Vascos: Cromas Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva 2018 – Sourced from selected plots planted on the foothills of the mountains, as well as some of the older vines from the best plots in the heart of the estate, 2018 offered optimal weather conditions. We really love this intense selection with ruby-red color with glints of garnet. It lingers softly and slowly with notes of red cherry and strawberry along with sea, tobacco, caramel and graphite ($22).

Here is to making your own week of wine simply divine with Los Vascos.