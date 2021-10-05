Wine, Vino and Song at Broadway & Vine

Carneros Resort and Spa is a proud partner of Broadway & Vine, a new live arts series that pairs the Best of Broadway with the Best of Wine Country.

Napa resident and Tony-Award nominated Broadway producer, Jacob Langfelder is the presenter of Broadway & Vine. These concerts, intimate artist dinners, community masterclasses, and performance give opportunities for Napa’s young artists alongside Broadway’s brightest stars. Each event includes an unforgettable musical performance and three-course wine dinner within the enchanting setting of Tre Posti.

Taylor Iman Jones

Featured performers have included Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean and on October 18 Taylor Iman Jones who currently stars as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the LA production of Hamilton the musical. She made her Broadway debut in Groundhog Day the Musical, and later originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels. Off-Broadway, she was seen as Pat in the new musical Scotland, Pa. And outside of New York, she appeared in The Tale of Despereaux at The Old Globe in San Diego, and The Who’s Tommy at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. In 2014, she performed as Extraordinary Girl in the National Tour of American Idiot. A Bay Area native, you could have seen her performing with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, Center Rep, Berkeley Playhouse, Bay Area Children’s Theater, and Ray of Light, to name a few. When offstage, Taylor is a passionate teaching artist, and enjoys playing her guitar. Next up, Taylor will portray Andy Sachs in the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada.

October 19 Beth Leavel, the Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress starring in the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada. She was most recently seen on Broadway as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Other Broadway credits include: Bandstand (June Adams), Elf (Emily), Baby, It’s You (Florence Greenberg), Mamma Mia! (Donna), Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher), 42nd Street (Dorothy Brock), Crazy For You (Tess), The Civil War (Mrs. Bixby), and Showboat (Ellie).

Ms. Leavel was also seen in New York City Center Encores! production of No, No, Nanette as Lucille. She has performed the roles of Sally Adams in Call Me Madam at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and M’Lynn in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre.

Lance Horne

And on October 21, Lance Horne is an Emmy award-winning composer, pianist, singer, and music director who has arranged for/performed with Alan Cumming, Jake Shears/Scissor Sisters, Ricki Lake, Rufus Wainwright, Pink Martini, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue, the von Trapps, Ben Folds, Neil Gaiman, Kristin Chenoweth, Justin Bond, Sandra Bernhard, Amanda Palmer/Dresden Dolls, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O’Hara, Meow Meow, Taylor Mac, the Gatlin Brothers, Boston Pops, Seoul Philharmonic, Atlanta Symphony, London/SF/LA/NY Gay Men’s Chorus, Sydney Dance Company, Michael Feinstein, Carol Channing, and Sesame Street; performed for President Obama, the First Lady, and Queen Elizabeth; multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Lincoln Center, and London’s West End.