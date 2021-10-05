MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Wine, Vino and Song at Broadway & Vine

Wine, Vino and Song at Broadway & Vine

Carneros Resort and Spa is a proud partner of Broadway & Vine, a new live arts series that pairs the Best of Broadway with the Best of Wine Country.

Napa resident and Tony-Award nominated Broadway producer, Jacob Langfelder is the presenter of Broadway & Vine. These concerts, intimate artist dinners, community masterclasses, and performance give opportunities for Napa’s young artists alongside Broadway’s brightest stars. Each event includes an unforgettable musical performance and three-course wine dinner within the enchanting setting of Tre Posti. 

Taylor Iman Jones

Featured performers have included Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean and on October 18 Taylor Iman Jones who currently stars as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the LA production of Hamilton the musical. She made her Broadway debut in Groundhog Day the Musical, and later originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels. Off-Broadway, she was seen as Pat in the new musical Scotland, Pa. And outside of New York, she appeared in The Tale of Despereaux at The Old Globe in San Diego, and The Who’s Tommy at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. In 2014, she performed as Extraordinary Girl in the National Tour of American Idiot. A Bay Area native, you could have seen her performing with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, Center Rep, Berkeley Playhouse, Bay Area Children’s Theater, and Ray of Light, to name a few. When offstage, Taylor is a passionate teaching artist, and enjoys playing her guitar. Next up, Taylor will portray Andy Sachs in the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada.

October 19 Beth Leavel, the Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress starring in the upcoming Broadway production of The Devil Wears Prada.  She was most recently seen on Broadway as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Other Broadway credits include: Bandstand (June Adams), Elf (Emily), Baby, It’s You (Florence  Greenberg), Mamma Mia! (Donna), Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher), 42nd Street (Dorothy Brock), Crazy For You (Tess), The Civil War (Mrs. Bixby), and Showboat (Ellie).

Ms. Leavel was also seen in New York City Center Encores! production of No, No, Nanette as Lucille. She  has performed the roles of Sally Adams in Call Me Madam at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and M’Lynn in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre.

Lance Horne

And on October 21, Lance Horne is an Emmy award-winning composer, pianist, singer, and music director who has arranged for/performed with Alan Cumming, Jake Shears/Scissor Sisters, Ricki Lake, Rufus Wainwright, Pink Martini, Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue, the von Trapps, Ben Folds, Neil Gaiman, Kristin Chenoweth, Justin Bond, Sandra Bernhard, Amanda Palmer/Dresden Dolls, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O’Hara, Meow Meow, Taylor Mac, the Gatlin Brothers, Boston Pops, Seoul Philharmonic, Atlanta Symphony, London/SF/LA/NY Gay Men’s Chorus, Sydney Dance Company, Michael Feinstein, Carol Channing, and Sesame Street; performed for President Obama, the First Lady, and Queen Elizabeth; multiple appearances at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Lincoln Center, and London’s West End.

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: American Idol and America’s Got Talent Finalists Join Forces For First Responders

Stephen SorokoffOctober 2, 2021
Read More

Live From Feinstein’s/54 Below: 25CHICAGO25 With David Sabella and Guests Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal

Suzanna BowlingOctober 2, 2021
Read More

Rob Kevlin Plays Feinstein’s/54 Below

Magda KatzOctober 2, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For October

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Extra! Extra! Scott Raneri In The House

Magda KatzSeptember 29, 2021
Read More

Kelli O’Hara, With Special GuestsJason Robert Brown, Carmen Rubie Floyd, Ruthie Ann Miles and More Kick Off Feinstein’s/ 54 Below’s Diamond Series

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Chelsea Table + Stage NYC’s Newest Concert Venue Where Pop, Country, Soul, Jazz and More Rule

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Grammy Award Winner Catherine Russell Is Like A Glass of Sparkling Wine Effervescent

Magda KatzSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Music News: Melissa Errico, Unknown Soldier: Original Cast Recording, Haley Swindal, Sidney Myer, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Tomatoes Got Talent

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2021
Read More