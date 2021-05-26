MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Winnie the Pooh Willy, Nilly, Silly Old Bear Coming To Off Broadway



Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a new adventure is about to happen. Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) will all arrive on stage in a new beautifully-crafted musical stage adaptation. 

The new show will feature the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.  In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-size puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam). Performances will take place at Times Square’s Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) beginning October 21, 2021. 

Family

