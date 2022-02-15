MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Winter Beauty Miracles with Erno Laszlo Tips By Poppy Jamie

Winter this year has been rough for a few reasons, but the one thing we can do is take care of our skin. This season we have found amazing quality and great care from Erno Laszlo.

Tips shared by Global Wellness Advisor Poppy Jamie for an ultimate skincare routine have made a tremendous difference in the faces of men and women across the country. Poppy is also a mental health advocate and founder of the mental well-being app and book Happy Not Perfect. Integrating mindfulness into her skincare regimen, her winter wellness routine will help keep your skin and mind healthy this winter.

Step 1: Cleanser

Sea Mud Deep Cleansing BarThis detoxifying cleansing bar purifies, unclogs pores, and absorbs excess surface oil without stripping the skin. Together, Charcoal and Dead Sea Mud work to draw out toxins and replenish nutrients, bringing skin back into balance. Charcoal absorbs excess surface oil, while Dead Sea Mud cleanses, gently exfoliates, and delivers a rich cocktail of minerals essential to skin nourishment.

Step 2: Peel

Brightening Dual Phase Peel

To exfoliate is to brighten. Part exfoliating facial scrub, part brightening peel, this dual-phase skin smoothing treatment gently polishes to help reduce dullness. The Brightening Dual-Phase Peel exfoliates with Polylactic Acid in Step 1 for a gentle physical exfoliation. In Step 2, the Lactic Acid liquid activator provides a secondary exfoliation that leaves skin looking smoother and more illuminated.

Step 3: Toner

Hydraphel Skin Supplement

This silky, hydrating toner (essence) works for nearly all skin concerns to revive dull or dry complexions and begin the process of renewal. Provitamin B5 helps to boost antioxidant support, comfrey root calms stressed skin and glycerin keeps the skin hydrated.

Step 4: Essence

Firmarine Moisturizer SPF 30

This everyday rich, protective cream shields skin from harmful UV rays and combines mineral-drenched seawater and marine botanicals to help improve skin’s firmness and elasticity.

Step 6: Eye Mask

Multi-Task Serum Eye Mask

These all-in-one hydrogel patches instantly hydrate, nourish, and brighten the eye area. In just one use, these silky eye masks de-puff and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and bags under the eyes, leaving skin renewed and rejuvenated, and eyes more luminous.

Here is to making your skin healthy this winter with these tips.

 

 

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

