MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Winter Miller’s Spare Rib Brings Kathleen Chalfant and More To Fight For Reproductive Freedom

Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant lead three benefit performances of Winter Miller’s Spare Rib, a new play about abortion and the U.S.’ ongoing fight for reproductive freedom, at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Hosted by a different activist each night (including Samantha Bee), the readings featured a rotating cast of actors, as well as a celebration of the upcoming 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the centennial of women’s suffrage—complete with champagne and an appropriately themed birthday cake.

Kathleen Chalfant, Gail Waxenberg, Jenna Yi

The show was directed by Mia Walker, Spare Rib will feature Kate Arrington (Steppenwolf Ensemble, Mare of Easttown,  “Billions”), Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, Angels in America), Emma Ramos (Scenes from a Marriage, Water by the Spoonful), Kate Rigg (Birth of a nASIAN, Vagina Monologues, The Most Fabulous Story Every Told), Stephanie Weeks (As Yet Thou Art Young and Rash, Confessionsofa Ex-Doofus-ItchyFooted-Mutha) and Jeena Yi (Good Enemy, Network, AKA Wyatt Cenac).

Kate Arlington, Kathleen Chalfant, Gail Waxenberg, Jenna Yi

Just imagine if Caryl Churchill, Maria Irene Fornes and Judy Chicago had a love child and it was this play? Spare Rib follows two generations of abortion providers: Harriet, a member of the underground collective Jane in the early 1970’s and Florynce, her daughter who is a contemporary abortion provider. The action rockets between three distinctive eras, early 1970’s, 30 years later and the present. Members of the cast play multiple roles as they time-bend and genre-bend. Naturalism collides with surrealism; the goddesses Kali, Oya and Mama Quilla are hunting in the Nantahala forest alongside three women barely written into history, the Empress Theodora, Shen-Tsan, (the uncredited) mother of Chinese medicine, and Madame Restelle, an abortionist in mid-1800s New England. What abortion play would be complete without a band of obstinate fetuses with strong ideas about life and death?

Kate Rigg, Kate Arlington, Kathleen Chalfant

A talkback conversation with the participating artists was held after the reading.

Kate Rigg, Kate Arlington, Kathleen Chalfant

Proceeds from the special event benefit WRRAP, the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance ProjectKate Rigg, Kate Arlington, Kathleen Chalfant

Stephanie Weeks

Kate Arlington, Kathleen Chalfant

