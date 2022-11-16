Winter Village at Bryant Park Part 1: Shopping and Ice Skates

This year’s Winter Village at Bryant Park is festival and brimming with fabulous shops and delectable food. There are over 170+ vendors at this year’s Holiday Shops by Urbanspace. This is the 10th year of collaboration between Bank of America and Bryant Park to bring magic to New Yorkers.

One of our favorite stores was Peaceful Stone Lights, which offer healing with rare, semi-precious stone lights, forged from ancient earth are works of art. They are illuminated by fire to be used as powerful tool to harmonize your mind, body and spirit; encouraging you to renew, revitalize and reconnect with what’s most important in your life. An energy-nourishing gift for yourself, friends, and family.

There is also of course a phenomenal outdoor skating rink, which is the only rink that offers FREE admission. Skate times and rentals are reserved so go to wintervillage.org. Did you know the park estimates 3 million visitors will attend and 300,000 skaters will take to the ice.

Back to the shopping. Here is some of our favorite discoveries.

Come back tomorrow for some more hidden gems, the food specialties, the Igloos and the tree lighting.