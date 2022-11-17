Winter Village at Bryant Park Part 2: Food, Gifts, Events

The Cozy Igloos are located between the Skating Pavilion and the Tree, in the southeast corner of The Rink Deck. here you can enjoy festive food and drinks just steps from the iconic ice-skating rink. Each Cozy Igloo session is 90 minutes. You must purchase a package to be seated. The igloos are heated, but if the temperature is below freezing you may want to wear an extra layer. Ice skating is not included with the purchase of an igloo. Pricing for packages starts at $215 a Small package serves 1-4 guests and a large package serves 5-8 guests. In the igloos are Gourmet Popcorn, a Carafe of Hot Chocolate or Hot Apple Cider, Chicken Fingers or Hot Dogs or Bavarian Pretzel or Charcuterie or Cheese Board and Crispy French Fries Additional food and beverage can be ordered a la carte. No outside food or beverages is permitted.

Enjoy eats and drinks at this seasonal pop-up bar and food hall at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Open daily. With views of the Christmas Tree and the ice skating rink, The Lodge can’t be beat for festive atmosphere!

The seasonal drinks at the bars are toasty. We tried a fabulous hot mulled wine.

At sweet tooth we tried the carmel cheesecake topped with popcorn…..yum.

Over at S’Mores N’More a desiccant hot chocolate topped with a toasted marshmallow treat.

For a more nutritious bite we went Mexican with El Pambazo. Tasty and so filling.

We took home desiccant stroopwaffles a favorite holiday treat.

In searching for gifts the Almond soap from Sallye Ander is phenomenally scented and left me in aromatherapy heaven.

Looking for jewelry that shows love?

or a necklace that gets your bohemian soul in sync?

This adorable hat from Bank of America lights up. How festive.

Our last highlight has gifts for everybody. The hand lotion smells like Christmas trees, while soothing chapped hands.

This year’s Christmas Tree at Bank of America Winter Village comes from a hamlet in the town of Lloyd, NY, about 100 miles north of NYC in Ulster County.

The 90-year-old, 55’ high Norway Spruce is a beauty, with character and charm. Our scouts found it nestled in the back corner of a property that was originally a homestead. The house on the property was built in 1880, and the family’s second generation planted the tree to mark the homestead’s corner.

There’s a lot of history in that tree, and one can imagine a story emanating from each of its long, sweeping branches. The family that donated it wishes to remain anonymous, however we thank them for their generosity.

The tree lighting will be held Tuesday, November 29 at 6pm. A full livestream of the event will also be available to watch from wherever you are at wintewrvillage.org. Join Jessica Vosk, Jelani Remy as they host The Ice Theatre of New York, figure skating in Harlem, Olympic skaters Mirai Nagasu, Polina Edunds, Ryan Bradley, Oona and Gage Brown, fireworks and many more surprises.

If I haven’t show you enough reasons to visit Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, there is also the old fashion carousel.

Now there is holiday fun.