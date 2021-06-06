Women are Honored as The League of Professional Theatre Women Present The 2021 Theatre Women Awards

Tony Award-winning theatre producer Daryl Roth and playwright Theresa Rebeck (both Co-Chairs of the LPTW Advisory Council) will introduce the 2021 Theatre Women Awards Virtual Gala and speak about their hopes for the future of the industry, as live theatre returns. The event will be presented virtually by the League of Professional Theatre Women on Monday, June 7 at 7pm.

Betty Corwin, Estelle Parsons photo by Magda Katz

The 2021 Theatre Women Award honorees will include Estelle Parsons (Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Martha Gehman), Stephanie Berry (Lee Reynolds Award, presented by Melody Brooks), Taylor Reynolds (Lucille Lortel Award presented by Gina Femia), Meghan Finn (Lucille Lortel Visionary Award, presented by Susan Bernfield), Cookie Jordan (Ruth Morley Design Award, presented by Montano Blanco), Sheilah Rae (LPTW Special Award, presented by Joan D. Firestone and Joe Barros), and Mei Ann Teo (Josephine Abady Award, presented by Troy Anthony).

LPTW’s annual Theatre Women Awards are dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists, across all genres. The 2021 awards ceremony and virtual gala will be presented on Monday, June 7 at 7pm. Tickets (VIP Gala Tickets: $60, Non-Member: $25.00 Suggested Donation, Member: $20 Suggested Donation) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lptw-theatre-women-awards-tickets-151555968983.

The League of Professional Theatre Women (Shellen Lubin and Mary E. Hodges, Co-Presidents) has been leading the gender parity conversation in professional theatre for over 35 years with its mission to champion, promote, and celebrate the voices, presence, and visibility of women theatre professionals and to advocate for parity and recognition for women in theatre across all disciplines. Since its founding in 1981, the League’s membership has grown to over 500 members: theatre artists and practitioners with a diversity of identities and backgrounds, working across multiple disciplines in both the commercial and non-profit sectors. To promote visibility and increase opportunities for women in our industry, LPTW spearheads: public programming; advocacy projects; and media and publications that celebrate industry luminaries, the legacy of historic visionaries, and raise awareness of and nurture the voices of women in all our varied identities (race, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, caste, tribe, socio-economic status, thinking and communication styles). The League continues its commitment to creating a culture of EDIA: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Access, both in the theatre world and the world at large. To find out more about how you can support its endeavors, please visit www.theatrewomen.org.