Women As Art: 50 Years of an Evolving Vision is in continuation of Robert Farber’s 25-years of support and collaboration with Breast Cancer Research.

Robert Farber "Women As Art" Volcan BCRF launch w Selects Gallery from Robert Farber on Vimeo.

Farber’s photographs introduce viewers to a world of beauty in which women, at times are often overlooked and objectified by society. Exploring the female form, he captures the true essence of a woman in her undisturbed element. His works entice the viewer to contemplate and question beauty versus sexuality, encouraging reconsideration in the way one looks at the female form. Farber states, Bodies are fully as expressive as faces. Sometimes the arch of a back, the curve described by an arm, the tension of an outstretched leg can evoke responses that a facial expression can’t.

Robert Farber Women AS Art image overview from Robert Farber on Vimeo.

In Women as Art, Farber presents women reposed or engaged in diverse ranges of activities that showcase their beauty and emotional power through physical form. His works isolate common notions of sexual objectification, turning photographs into picturesque compositions that frequently possess a painterly quality.

Robert Farber

In a multi-genre career deliberately construed towards a prominence in women, what has evolved is a fifty-year retrospective that encompasses numerous works, metaphorically conceptualizing women; transforming the female form into unique abstraction. The final exhibition highlights his creative skill and imagination through his photographic lens.

Robert Farber’s art has influenced generations of photographers. His impressionistic style captures the essential substance of composition in several genres, including nudes, fashion, still life, landscape, architecture, and lifestyle. His thirteen photo art books have sold over half a million copies.





Click here to register

Curated by Nicole Ianniello