Women’s History Month at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The Intrepid Museum is excited to safely bring back the 8th annual Girls in Science and Engineering on Saturday, March 12, from 11:00am-3:00pm. The in-person event will feature hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by Museum staff, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, students from Edward Murrow High School, Hudson River Park, NY-Historical Society, Girl Be Heard, and more! STEM from Dance will present a performance using LED props and wearable tech personally coded to support their themes of confidence, female empowerment and joy. Bringing history to life, our guest author Beverly Weintraub, a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and pilot, will lead a presentation, book signing and selling of her book The Wings of Gold: The Story of the First Women Naval Aviators. Adult chaperoned teens, youth, school groups, and families of all ages are encouraged to attend. Guests are welcome to enjoy and explore the Museum throughout day.

The event is FREE with advanced registration. REGISTER HERE

Join virtually on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:00am–2:00pm ET, as we welcome mentors who will share their journeys in STEM, youth advocacy, self-care, education and more! In addition to speakers from various fields of study, experiences and talents, keynote speaker Lindsay Harris, Interim Director of Education and Manager of Teen Programs at Brooklyn Museum, will share her work activating art to promote social justice with NYC youth.  We encourage all youth everywhere, especially between the ages of 14 and 17, to participate and be inspired by practical and innovative ways to influence their futures. Through Zoom, attendees will engage with their peers, cool mentors and Intrepid Educators to build their social and professional network and create a personalized professional communication tips toolkit.

FREE with advance registration  REGISTER HERE

