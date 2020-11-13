Women’s Media Center Hosts All-Star Auction Benefit

WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER Co-Founders Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, announced today that THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER will celebrate its 15th anniversary by hosting the first-ever WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER BENEFIT AUCTION. The auction will be launched on November 9th and will continue until November 15th.

An all-star list of artists, musicians, actors, and activists are supporting the WMC Benefit Auction by donating unique auction items, autographed instruments, fashion, scripts, art, rock and film memorabilia, and special experiences, like a week at a castle in Ireland, a heavenly week in Hawaii, and the Chairman’s Cabin at Sundance.

Musicians who have donated auction items include: Jackson Browne, Billie Eilish, Melissa Etheridge, Janita, Joan Jett, Blake Morgan, Graham Nash, Pearl Jam, Phish, Bonnie Raitt, Patti Smith, Taylor Swift, James Taylor, and Eddie Vedder.

Actor, film, television, and theater friends who have donated auction items include: Samantha Bee, Geena Davis, Abigail Disney, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lynn Hendee, Diane Lane, Julianna Margulies, Winter Miller, Pat Mitchell, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Julie Taymor, V (formerly Eve Ensler), and Oprah Winfrey.

Art and fashion friends who have donated auction items include: Sabina Belli, Shepard Fairey, Agnes Gund, Norma Kamali, Annie Leibovitz, Jenny Warburg, and Matt Wuerker.

Authors and activists who have donated auction items include: Rebecca Adamson, Soraya Chemaly, Dr. Janet Dewart Bell, Lauren Embrey, Alison Kiehl Friedman, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Kristina Kiehl, Maria Hinojosa, Howie Klein, Robin Morgan, Gloria Steinem, and Helen Zia.



The proceeds from the WMC Auction will support the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER work for inclusion, equality, and representation. This benefit auction is also a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC).

Julie Burton, President and CEO of WMC, said, “We are so grateful to these artists and friends of WMC for donating unique and valuable personal items to be auctioned to provide financial support for the Women’s Media Center. This important anniversary is a good moment to reflect on everything we have accomplished – and our plans for the future. The fight for women’s equality in the media is far from over. We have a lot of work to do, and we are proud to have these artists stand with us and support our work for inclusion, representation, and equality.”

“Fifteen years ago, we created the Women’s Media Center to address many of the root problems of women’s invisibility,” says Gloria Steinem, Co-Founder of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER. “We had no idea that in such a world crisis as this one, the WMC would be needed more than ever.”