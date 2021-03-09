Women’s Media Center Hosts Panel March 10

The Women’s Media Center will host a special Women’s History Month event, The Legacy of Jovita Idar, celebrating the launch of WMC IDAR/E, the Women’s Media Center’s English/Spanish channel that spotlights the voices and impact of diverse Latinas on a range of current and emerging issues. Journalists will discuss the channel’s inspiration, and the invaluable role of Latina writers, educators, and activists. Wednesday, March 10th at 3:00 p.m. ET.



The panel features: Michelle García, journalist, essayist, filmmaker and recipient of the 2021 American Mosaic Journalism Prize; Maria Hinojosa, journalist, author and Futuro Media founder; Monica Muñoz Martínez, professor, UT Austin, and author;and Erica González Martínez, Founding Editor of WMC IDAR/E.

Gloria Steinem, Co-Founder of the Women’s Media Center, will give opening remarks; Janet Dewart Bell, WMC Board Chair, will give closing remarks. To register please visit here.