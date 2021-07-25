MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Wonderama and Times Square

Wonderama and Times Square

Wonderama has been in the news recently due to the fact Sonny Fox, who hosted Wonderama from 1959-67, passed away. Irwin “Sonny” Fox was one of era’s most popular kid-show hosts. Wonderama was a mix of cartoons, celebrity guests, magic tricks, art lessons, spelling bees and Fox’s slapstick humor with kids in the live studio audience as well as TV viewers across the nation. Wonderama ultimately would run from 1955-77, again from 1980-87 and in 2017.

After leaving the show — he was replaced by another longtime host, Bob McAllister.

The new version of Wonderama, hosted by David Osmond (son of Alan Osmond) and co-hosts Coco and Breezy Dotson. The revised version debuted on WPIX-TV in New York with “A Wonderama Christmas” special on December 25, 2016, followed by a national rollout on Tribune Broadcasting stations on January 8, 2017.

Classic segments (such as the popular “Snake in a Can” game) alongside new show elements including “Wonder-mojis,” “Cool Science” and “DJ Dance Emergency” featuring DJs Coco and Breezy, with “DJ Dance Emergency” being a revamp of “Wonderama A Go-Go” / “Disco City” from the classic show.

Wonderama is a fun and interactive educational kids TV show that continually introduces kids to exciting new talented acts, fun and messy game, and utilizes STEM programming to entertain and educate.

Season 5 is going to be amazing being completely filmed in Times Square!

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

My View: It’s Not Climate Change..It’s Nicole Henry in The Arts Garage

Stephen SorokoffJuly 25, 2021
Read More

Filming in NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2021
Read More

First Date Playfully Streaming Out an Order of Love

RossJuly 25, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 25

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Diana: The Musical, Adrienne Warren, The Show Must Go On, John Patrick Shanley & Lyle Kessler

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

Wonderama Live from Times Square – Reopens NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

Celebrate Jay Armstrong Johnson’s Birthday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 24

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort: A New Audio Musical With An All Star Broadway Cast

Suzanna BowlingJuly 23, 2021
Read More