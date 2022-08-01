MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Wonderama Is Film in NYC and You Are There

Wonderama Is Film in NYC and You Are There

Wonderama took over Times Square from July 25-29th.  They recorded 26 new episodes for their upcoming 2022-2023 season, and unveiled our new Wonderama Studios World of Wonder Experience.  This exhibit will be a first glimpse of our new Wonderama Studios Experience, where kids will be inspired to learn by doing what they are passionate about. The World of Wonder Experience will show kids can they can be an active agent of positive change in their community – as we give them tools to enable to make a difference in their communities, and feature examples of kids from around the word making “constructive actions” in their hometowns.

