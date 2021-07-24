Wonderama Live from Times Square – Reopens NYC

Wonderama, is a New York television tradition. They have been entertaining and engaging kids and families through original content and branded entertainment for over 40 years. Today they proudly announced that they will be taping their entire upcoming season from Duffy Square in New York’s famed Times Square starting this month, in support of The Times Square Alliance and the New York Department of Health and Hospitals reopen NYC efforts.

As a kid watching Wonderama from California, I dreamed of living in the big apple vicariously. Every Saturday I dreamed of Huffy bikes, New York accents and a bustling city that called to me from a far. Wonderama was my life line to the city that never slept.

Wonderama offers an authentic multicultural platform for families and features National Daytime EMMY nominated host David Osmond and co-hosts Coco and Breezy Dotson. Our established, award winning and Educational / Information (E/I) approved on-air talent will show that Times Square & New York City are open for business for partnerships, and that families should make it their next entertainment destination.

Wonderama is proud to be in partnership with the Times Square Alliance, The New York City Mayors office, The New York Department of Health and Hospitals and the New York Vaccine Command Center the television tape event will take place July 26 – 29 and will be packed with musical acts, dance performances, special guests, games, education and more.

The New York Department of Health and Hospitals will have a Vaccine Command Center onsite to answer questions and provide facts, empowering families to make an informed decision on the vaccine.

“Wonderama Live from Times Square – Reopen NYC”: will be a celebration of all that is New York City and Times Square airing on Wonderama’s nationally syndicated network and will show all the amazing things happening at Times Square and NYC; and each episode will show Times Square as “the” Family Destination in New York City. The Reopen NYC original episodes will be broadcast on our 128 U.S. Broadcast Television affiliates reaching 90 million homes. And will start airing nationally the week of September 6, 2021.

“Times Square is the crossroads of the world and its time to show everyone that New York is open for business. Wonderama talent, staff and crew fully support the great work of the Times Square Alliance and its tireless efforts in making Times Square the place to be in NYC.” stated Chuck Armstrong, CEO of Wonderama Entertainment.

“Times Square is and always has been a dynamic place to film and we are thrilled to welcome the Wonderama crew to tape and broadcast from the heart of New York City to show the world that Times Square and New York City is back,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.