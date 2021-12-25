Wonderama Virtual New Year’s Eve Celebration From Times Square

Wonderama will be broadcasting at the intersection of the “Real and Virtual Worlds”, with a Live 18 hour broadcast (event) 6am-12mid EST on Twitch from the “VNYE 2022 Times Square Metaverse.”

Utilizing the “official” live feed from Times Square and with live Earthcam locations in major cities around the world, this exclusive event offers unprecedented socially safe access to the world’s most recognized location, New York’s Times Square on its biggest night of the year – New Year’s Eve during this truly global event.

The program will feature world class performances and special VIP guests such as: Last Bandelaros (Warners), Jessica Lynn, Ingred Andress(Warners), Michael Ray (Warners), Brennley Brown (the Voice), Merrick Hanna (AGT), Angelica Hale (AGT), Victory Brinker (AGT), Kadie Lynn (AGT), Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins, American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, and England’s own New Hope Club (Hollywood Records), Marie Osmond, Lanie Kazan, Wynton Marsalis (Jazz @ Lincoln Center), Tony Orlando, and a host of Broadway stars… and children’s chorus’ each hour from South Africa, Scotland and New York City.

Wonderama NYC Sizzle V4 from Wonderama on Vimeo.

At 8PM EST David Osmond will join our special guest hosts, reporting live from Times Square, music stars April Rose Gabrielli and KULICK. The broadcast will culminate with Wonderama’s live feed from the performance stages in NYC and of course the best seat in the world for the NYE 2021 ball drop – thanks to our partners at The Times Square Alliance and One Times Square.

Join Wonderama performances and guests during this cross-generational broadcast that will have something for the whole family.

Tony Orlando from Las Vegas, who produced the first Wonderama Music LP

AGT’s Merrick Hana, Angelica Hale, Victory Brinker, Kadie Lynn

Tik Tok Sensations McKenzi Brooke and Reif Harrison

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins

American Idol Winner Maddi Poppe

Hollywood Records The New Hope Club

The Voice’s Brennley Browns

Warner Nashville recording stars Ingrid Andress, Micahel Ray, the Last Bandelaros

Wynton Marsalis (doing a rif on Auld Lang Syne from London),

Marie Osmond with her nephew David Osmond live from Utah,

As part of the finale, Wonderama will feature kids chorus’s from around the Globe (Glasgow, Scotland, South Africa, New York USA) singing songwriter Paul Hampton’s “Heal Us All” and Randy Edleman singing his new release, “Coming Out the Other Side”.

The VNYE app is available to download in app stores. For more information, visit VNYE.com and follow along at @onetimessquarenyc.