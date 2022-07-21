Wonderama ‘World Experience’ Live in Times Square July 25-29

Wonderama, the cross-platform entertainment program helping kids to never lose their sense of wonder, will be taking over Times Square from July 25-29, 2022 to record 26 new episodes for season seven to be aired fall 2022 and spring 2023, and to unveil the highly anticipated new Wonderama Studios World Experience. Wonderama Live in Times Square will be hosted by David Osmond along with co-hosts Coco and Breezy featuring exclusive performances by TikTok influencers and singer/dancers McKenzi Brooke, Baby Kaely and Brooklyn Queen and rising stars from across the nation such as Kylie Marshall, Laundry Day, and more.

The taping will occur in Times Square (Duffy Square) July 25-29, 2022 – Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Ribbon Cutting Opening Ceremony Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m. ET (doors open/media interviews at 10 a.m.). Main Stage of Wonderama Set at Duffy Square, 7th Ave & W 47th St, New York, NY 10036.

“We are back in Times Square for the biggest, most talented season yet of Wonderama,” shares Charles Armstrong, CEO and Producer of Wonderama. “We have new acts and a world of entertainment on stage. Plus, we’ve opened up the World of Wonderama on site to show kids and families how to make change for good in their communities around the globe!”

Celebrated and infamous talent on set from July 25 to 29 includes Tik Tok Influencers McKenzi Brooke (15 Million followers), Brooklyn Queen (5.5 Million followers), Reif Harrison (2 Million followers), Baby Kaely (2 Million followers), JAGMAC (1 Million followers), and Kelvin Dukes (443,000 followers) will be leading the social media extravaganza during the event. McKenzi Brooke will also be releasing an exclusive American debut of her latest single on stage at Wonderama on Tuesday, July 26.

Other performers include rising stars Kylie Marshall (one of most talked about entertainers under the age of 15), viral country star Renee Leavitt, Ofi, Sofia Angelica, Arizona Lindsey, JRDS Dance, Boss Kids, Kai Arts, Royal Thieves/Little Thieves, AY Young, QBone, Joe’s Music Academy, Good for Sunday, Lesli Hernandez, Felipe Salinas, Laundry Day, Lady Dragons, Natasha Rumbos, Domini Moore, Rob Eberle, Nicolette Furno with Davey J, Baby Kaely, Hip Hop Dreamz, Carly Underwood, Marley Dauphine and Laundry Day along with a performance by Michael James Scott who currently plays the genie in Aladdin on Broadway.

The ribbon cutting opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m. ET on July 25 will kick off Wonderama Live in Times Square and to announce the Wonderama U and U.S. Census Bureau Kid’s Career Connection Experience, , along with Wonderama CEO & Producer Charles Armstrong, U.S. Census Director Robert Santos, Time Square Alliance President Tom Harris, One Times Square/Jamestown Executive Sherri White, Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education David C. Banks, National Grange President Betsy Huber, United Nations (UN) Youth Leader AY Young, UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis, HealRWorld and UN SDG initiatives represented by Charles (QBone) Rachal & Dr. Bernice King.

The new Wonderama is now in production of its seventh full season of original programming. Building upon the legacy of the iconic “Wonderama” kids variety show that aired on U.S. television for over four decades, Wonderama now creates original and “curated” content that seeks to entertain, educate and inspire kids and families. The show airs 52 weeks a year, currently broadcasting to over 90 million U.S. homes, is syndicated internationally, and is bastioned by a social media influencer network of over 80mm followers and subscribers.

Viewing of the taping from Times Square is free and open to the public. At 1 p.m. each day, there will be Meet and Greets for the first 100 fans who sign up to meet and interact with top stars. Sign up for Meet and Greets at Wonderama.com. To apply to be in the audience for season seven of Wonderama and to be considered to perform on television for season eight of Wonderama in 2023, visit Wonderama.com. For more information about Wonderama, visit Wonderamatv.com and follow all of the excitement on our social channels @wonderamatv on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

