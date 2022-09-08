Wonderland Dreams, New Art Experience & Bar Coming to NYC

Wonderland Dreamsis a new, interactive art experience and wine bar coming to New York from October 7th through late April 2023. Alexa Meade, the artist who painted Ariana Grande for her ‘God is a woman’ video, has hand-painted a giant, 26,000-sq.-ft. space in Manhattan (the old Best Buy on 5th Ave by Grand Central) from floor-to-ceiling to create an adventure that’s loosely inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. People can touch and explore the world’s biggest painting and become part of Alexa’s art, then finish off at the new bar themed around the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. is a new, interactive art experience and wine bar coming to New York from October 7th through late April 2023. Alexa Meade, the artist who painted Ariana Grande for her ‘God is a woman’ video, has hand-painted a giant, 26,000-sq.-ft. space in Manhattan (the old Best Buy on 5th Ave by Grand Central) from floor-to-ceiling to create an adventure that’s loosely inspired by. People can touch and explore the world’s biggest painting and become part of Alexa’s art, then finish off at the new bar themed around the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Visitors of all ages will wander through over 20 rooms filled with sensational sights, sounds, and smells. You’ll fall down the rabbit hole into a world of giant playing cards, secret rose gardens, mad tea parties, and a living art gallery that puts you inside the picture frame. The painted bar will feature color changing drinks, oversized cookies, and tiny cupcakes. There’ll be family-friendly activities in the day and events for adults in the evening.