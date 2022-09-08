MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Wonderland Dreams, New Art Experience & Bar Coming to NYC

Wonderland Dreams, New Art Experience & Bar Coming to NYC
Wonderland Dreamsis a new, interactive art experience and wine bar coming to New York from October 7th through late April 2023. Alexa Meade, the artist who painted Ariana Grande for her ‘God is a woman’ video, has hand-painted a giant, 26,000-sq.-ft. space in Manhattan (the old Best Buy on 5th Ave by Grand Central) from floor-to-ceiling to create an adventure that’s loosely inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. People can touch and explore the world’s biggest painting and become part of Alexa’s art, then finish off at the new bar themed around the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
Visitors of all ages will wander through over 20 rooms filled with sensational sights, sounds, and smells. You’ll fall down the rabbit hole into a world of giant playing cards, secret rose gardens, mad tea parties, and a living art gallery that puts you inside the picture frame. The painted bar will feature color changing drinks, oversized cookies, and tiny cupcakes. There’ll be family-friendly activities in the day and events for adults in the evening.
This experience is a collaboration between Alexa Meade and Catching Flights (Morgan First and Tyler Balliet), the wine & event experts who founded the highly successful Rosé Mansion. I think that’s what sets this apart from other immersive art experiences you might have seen popping up around the country — not only is everything hand-painted, but it’s built by people who have a deep knowledge of F&B and entertainment. (Tyler has a book on wine coming out with HarperCollins in spring 2023.)

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

10 Careers That Involve Working with Art

WriterSeptember 7, 2022
Read More

Award-Winning Designer David Korins and Hyperrealist Artist Robin Eley to Premiere New Immersive Experience in NYC this Fall

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 4, 2022
Read More

Clio Art Fair September 8th-11th

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 4, 2022
Read More

Jaguars Roam NYC City Streets in Public Art Exhibit Raising Funds to Protect

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More

Things To Do Over Labor Day Weekend in NYC

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More

Thurston Moore Opens Velvet Underground Exhibition at Algonquin Hotel

Suzanna BowlingAugust 31, 2022
Read More

The Armory Show Combines With The World of Tennis at The US Open

Suzanna BowlingAugust 29, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For The Midnight Moment: Patrón Mono: Ríos Libres, Pueblos Vivos

Suzanna BowlingAugust 28, 2022
Read More

Carlton Fine Arts Presents Blonde Bombshell Show With Marilyn Monroe Inspired Works

Suzanna BowlingAugust 24, 2022
Read More