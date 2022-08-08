Woodstock Daddy Resurrected — in Audio!

Elliot Tiber’s 2007 book Taking Woodstock: A True Story of a Riot, a Concert and a Life –written with Tom Monte- (Square One Publishers) was both a hit in the bookstores (https://a.co/d/9OgjOXP) and on the screen in director Ang Lee’s 2009 film adaptation.

The book chronicles how Tiber’s parental home in the area became the backdrop for the 1969 groundbreaking festival. His interactions with all the Woodstock characters made for a splendid and often hilarious read.

With another anniversary (August 15-18) upon us, Square One will soon release an audiobook of Tiber’s follow-up After Woodstock ( https://a.co/d/bQB1NPi )and his memoir Palm Tress on the Hudson (https://www.amazon.com/Palm-Trees-on-the-Hudson/dp/B088K8561D/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=9FK2MLJDQ69Q&keywords=palm+trees+on+the+Hudson+audiobook&qid=1659884844&sprefix=palm+trees+on+the+hudson+audiobook+%2Caps%2C64&sr=8-1, )both narrated by Edwin Wald.

Wald sat for an exclusive interview with TSC:

Q: What in your career background led to you working as an audiobook narrator—and what led you into the world of “Woodstock Daddy” Elliot Tiber?

A: I have always focused on playing a multitude of characters—frequently within the same production. I discovered Elliot Tiber through my appreciation of Demetri Martin’s comedy, and his subsequent role in Taking Woodstock. When the title Palm Trees on the Hudson became available for narration on Amazon’s ACX/Audible production site, I jumped at the opportunity to audition. I loved the idea of voicing so many different and wild characters, ranging from mobsters to Judy Garland. Q: As a gay man yourself, what was it about Tiber’s stories of coming out during the 1969 Woodstock festival that spoke to you most? A: Although I came out ten years after Woodstock, there were quite a number of parallels between Elliot’s experiences and my own. We were both essentially adrift in a sea of mainly unattainable people and were similarly lonely and aimless for a few years until finding love in our mid-thirties. Q: Although Tiber’s first memoir Taking Woodstock—which was made into the acclaimed 2009 feature film by two-time Oscar winning director Ang Lee—was already recorded for audiobook format (narrated by Jim Frangione), you were selected instead to narrate Tiber’s “prequel” memoir Palm Trees on the Hudson. How did you get the gig, and what was it about the project that convinced you that you wanted to do it?

A: I auditioned through ACX/Audible for the gig and was lucky enough to win the audition. After reading the material, I knew I could narrate the book and considered it a wonderful challenge. It was such fun to produce!