To financially support artists and nurture their creative processes during these challenging times, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions.Through the generosity of our board and donors, over $150,000 in commissioning funds is being granted to artists to produce new video works while social distancing. Each under five minutes long, these virtual performances will spotlight leading creators who have participated in past Works & Process programs. New commissions are posted on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30 pm.https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X

The Virtual Commissions for June are:

June 7 Joshua Bergasse, Sara Mearns, Zoe Sarnak, and Margo Seibert

June 8 Dylan Crossman

June 13 Ryan McNamara

June 14 BalletX with Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan, and Penny Saunders

June 15 Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott

June 20 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Dick Hyman, Adam Charlap Hyman, and Zack Winokur

June 21 Pontus Lidberg

June 22 John Jarboe*

June 23 Victoria Sin*

June 24 Jack Ferver and Jeremy Jacob*

June 25 Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung*

June 26 Viva DeConcini*

June 27 Machine Dazzle*

June 28 Simone Dinnerstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Pam Tanowitz*

June 29 Tom Gold*

*In partnership with the digital exhibition The Guggenheim Circular: Embrace and NYC Pride.

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions (as of May 28)Stella Abrera * Evita Arce * Ephrat Asherie * Brandon Stirling Baker * LaTasha Barnes * Reid Bartelme * Joshua Bergasse * Hope Boykin * Brian Brooks * Nora Brown * Tony Buck * Nathan Bugh * Rena Butler * Donald Byrd * Chris Celiz * Alejandro Cerrudo * Gaby Cook * Anthony Roth Costanzo * Dylan Crossman * Adrian Danchig-Waring * Machine Dazzle * Viva DeConcini * Simone Dinnerstein * Michelle Dorrance * Silas Farley * Jack Ferver * Tom Gold * Joseph Gordon * John Heginbotham * HIPS * Adam Charlap Hyman * Dick Hyman * Michael R. Jackson * Jeremy Jacob * Colin Jacobsen * Michael Jagger * John Jarboe * Harriet Jung * Larry Keigwin * Gabrielle Lamb * Ashley Laracey * Pontus Lidberg * Ana Lopez * Dave Malloy * Missy Mazzoli * Ryan McNamara * Sara Mearns * Andrea Miller * Isaac Mizrahi * Nico Muhly * Carson Murphy * Gillian Murphy * Michael Novak * Josh Prince * Caili Quan * Sascha Redetsky * Jamar Roberts * Anthony Rodriguez * Kamala Sankaram * Zoe Sarnak * Penny Saunders * Claudia Schreier * Troy Schumacher * Margo Seibert * Dan Siegler * Dawn Sinkowski * Gus Solomons Jr. * Ethan Stiefel * Karma Stylz * Pam Tanowitz * Conrad Tao * Caleb Teicher * Adam Tendler * Charles Turner * Nicholas Van Young * Preeti Vasudevan * Eyal Vilner * David Watson * Omari Wiles * Zack Winokur * Nicole Wolcott

SELECT ARTIST RESPONSESAnd what a wonderful way to support the dance community. Obviously, all of their performance fees are gone, but also so many work in restaurants or as yoga instructors and those gigs are on hold as well. I was just thinking about how I didn’t know where my next dollar was going to come from and you answered that!

I’d love to donate my fee to a dancer who cannot legally file for unemployment and is stuck in New York.

I’m so happy to hear that you’ve reached out to so many artists in my web of collaborators — I’m, of course, experiencing personal hardship, but I’m much more broken up about the hardship that my collaborators are experiencing. Thanks for what you do.As soon as I read your email my head started going on ideas and I started experimenting. Thanks for reaching out and triggering my brain to experiment at home during this time!

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions has been supported by Stuart Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Antonio Convit and Tim McGraw, Lucy Dobrin, Adam Flatto, Bart Friedman, Bond Koga, Jayne Lipman, Cynthia Hazen Polsky, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Denise Saul, Annalyn Swan, Shelby White and many others. Virtual video design support for WPA Virtual Commissions provided by Anupam and Rajika Puri. New music for dance for WPA Virtual Commissions provided by The Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation.

Lead funding for Works & Process is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Evelyn Sharp Foundation, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Works & Process has received support from the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program and NYC Employee Retention Grant Program.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Described by The New York Times as “an exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process,” for 35 years, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Most performances take place in the Guggenheim’s intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 273-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. worksandprocess.org.