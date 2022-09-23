MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Works & Process at the Guggenheim Present Some Like It Hot

Works & Process at the Guggenheim Present Some Like It Hot

Works & Process at the Guggenheim, 1071 Fifth Avenue announces Some Like It Hot. Amber Ruffin moderates a discussion with Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Darryl Archibald. NaTasha Yvette Williams performs highlights on October 2, 2022 at 7:30 pm www.worksandprocess.org. Tickets $35

Ahead of the Broadway opening, the creators of Some Like It Hot, a new musical comedy based on the classic MGM film, discuss their creative process and preview highlights from the show. Set in Chicago when Prohibition had everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they’re on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them? The new musical features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.
Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.
This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” residency program knits together a constellation of 10 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.

Broadway

