World Premiere oF Frank Wildhorn’s New Musical Your Lie in April Opens in Tokyo

Your Lie in April centers around a piano prodigy Kosei Arima, who has lost the ability to hear the sound of the piano in his childhood since the death of his mother, who used to be his strict piano teacher, and is no longer able to face the piano. This changes one day in April when Kosei, now a high school student, meets a violinist of the same age, Kaori Miyazono, through his childhood friend Tsubaki Sawabe with his high school friend Ryota Watari. After hearing Kaori’s overwhelmingly free performance at a violin competition, Kosei’s world begins to take on colorful hues once again. Kaori tries to bring Kosei back to the world of music somehow, and Kosei becomes more and more attracted to Kaori. However, just as Kosei is about to return to the world of music, he discovers that Kaori has a big secret.

The audience showered the cast members with applause at the raucous curtain call of the opening night and continued expressing their fervent appreciation as the casts brought on stage the Grammy- and Tony-nominated musician, Mr. Frank Wildhorn as well as Ms. Carly Robyn Green. Mr. Wildhorn and Ms. Green had flown from the states to celebrate the opening of the international collaboration. Mr. Wildhorn saluted the audience, introducing the cast and creatives, and said:

The buzz on the internet is created not only by the fans of the source material and musicals but also by newcomers of such, which many commented on the well-delivered emotions and youthful energy through the great power of music. Reviews included the words of: a “universal” story that is refreshingly brought together by the many brilliant songs with countless “take-home tunes”.

Your Lie in April continues its Tokyo run at the Nissay Theatre until Sunday May 29th. The musical will then tour to Gunma, Aichi, Hyogo, Toyama, and Fukuoka from Saturday June 4th to Sunday July 3rd.