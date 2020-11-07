MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

World Record Attempt of Longest Virtual Variety Show on Sunday Nov 15

In 2015 a theatrical world record was set in New York City. The Metropolitan Room had hopes of shattering the record for the longest variety show, which was previously set at 12 hours.

Come see T2C’s owner, music and theater critic Suzanna Bowling sing around 8:10pm. Now its your turn to critique!

Favorite singers, as well will gladly show you how talented they are. For 12 straight hours comedians, cabaret, comedy, burlesque, instrumental acts, and more will entertain you. Nearly 300 performers from around the world, with most from New York set to participate, all for free.

Link to watch https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/24-hour/ You can also watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MetropolitanZoom 

SUNDAY 12:01 AM NYC EST

12:01 AM
10 Susan Claassen – A Conversation with Edith Head
20 Sharon Hayes 
30 Pamela Clay
40 Francesca Amari
50 Todd Hamilton


1:00 AM Shelly Goldstein
10 Jeanne Gies
20 Cici Shanks
30 Dianne Fraser
40 Erin Carere
50 Linda Kosut


2:00 AM Marilyn Rising
10 Stacey Anne
20 Kitty Ultra Sound
30 Sandra Piller
40 Wendy Kurtzman
50 Summer Lima


3:00 AM Renee Santos
10 Amanda King
20 Tracey Hassel
30 Harold Sanditen
40 Nancy Ruth
50 Steven Osborne


4:00 AM Shane Hampsheir
10 Aaron Kominos-Smith
20 Alyce Chan
30 Analisa Bell
40 Joe Pontillo
50 “Sniff My Butthole” Jones


5:00 AM
10 Akua Doku
20 Richard morris
30 Dana Friedman
40 Craig Hopping
50 Jane Condon


6:00 AM Stephen Grossman 
10 Kristine Knowlton
20 John Ambrosini
30 barbara kaplan
40 Andrew Dorph
50 Denise Troy 


7:00 AM
10 Kati Neiheisel
20 Deborah Zecher 
30 Charlotte Libov 
40 Matthew Nagin
50


8:00 AM Carol Sue Gershman
10 Natasha Castillo
20 Sharon Hayes
30 Lea Anderson
40 Joe Kidd & Sheila Burke
50 Shaun Eli Breidbart


9:00 AM Andrew Poretz
10 Sinem Saniye
20 Emily Blake 
30 MJ Territo
40 Kimy Ox Secret
50 Paul DeCoster


10:00 AM Bobbie Horowitz
10 Joyce Lao
20 April Brucker
30 Myka Dassano  (? Leanne Wilensky)
40 Daryl Taylor-Hazel 
50 Stewart J. Frimer


11:00 AM Dan Manjovi 
10 Max Cohen
20 Roisin A Bermingham
30 Luana Sandoval 
40 Emma K Campbell
50 Marta Sanders


12noon Matias Letelier
10 Ben Cassara
20 George Winters
30 Mystina
40 Sue Maskaleris
50 Elli 


1:00 PM Witti Repartee
10 Steve Herbst
20 Travis Moser
30 Southampton Youth
40 Gregory Levine
50 Ellie Frances


2:00 PM Gabrielle Lee 2pm
10 Michelle David
20 Ryan Yingst
30 Jenny Douglass Foote
40 John Smatla 
50 Gary Douglass Foote


3:00 PM Gerrilyn Sohn
10 Broadway SIGNs!
20 Broadway SIGNs!
30 Broadway SIGNs!
40 Seth Blum
50 Judi Mark


4:00 PM Susan Matsuki
10 Carrie Jackson
20 Gary Brian Kaplan
30 Tom Modern
40 Luke Thayer
50 Sandi Durell


5:00 PM Jeffrey L Gurian
10 Mona Cooper
20 Gary W Baker
30 Lana Forrester
40 Antoinette Silicato
50 Lori Rosolowsky


6:00 PM Jenny Douglas
10 Doris Dear
20 Sean McNally
30 Bill Boggs
40 Michelle DellaFave
50 Eduardo Tami


7:00 PM Robert J LeMoullec
10 Sara Zahn
20 Eddie Brill 
30 Suzie Neustadter 
40 Kathleen France
50 Taffy Jaffe


8:00 PM Anthony Lewis 
10 Suzanna Bowling
20 Pat Labez
30 Kayla Merrow
40 Kea Chan
50 Denise Kara


9:00 PM Harrison Greenbaum
10 Lydia Sabosto
20 Amy Friedl Stoner
30 Sonja Elise Freeman “Queen Diva”
40 Warren Schein
50 Debra Cook


10:00 PM Joe Lipari 
10 Samantha Cormier
20 Kelley Lynn 
30 JayCee Driesen
40 Samantha Lara Levine
50 Janelle Allbritton 


11:00 PM Ku Egenti
10 Phil Sweet
20 Jonathan Ellers
30 Yaniv Zarif
40 Steven Murphy
50 Dawn Derow
END Sean Harkness

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER,MetropolitanZoom

BOOKING DIRECTORThe Triad Theater NYC
COMEDY PRODUCTIONS:NY Hysterical Society
CONCERT PROMOTIONS: Big Fish Productions

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER: The Longest Variety Show 2015

MANAGING PARTNERMetropolitan Room NYC
MARKETING & BRANDING CONSULTINGFurshpan Associates, Inc.
CHIROPRACTIC MARKETING MATERIAL Furshpan Products
VP MARKETING & PUBLICITY Tin Mirror Productions

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

