World Record Attempt of Longest Virtual Variety Show on Sunday Nov 15

In 2015 a theatrical world record was set in New York City. The Metropolitan Room had hopes of shattering the record for the longest variety show, which was previously set at 12 hours.

Favorite singers, as well will gladly show you how talented they are. For 12 straight hours comedians, cabaret, comedy, burlesque, instrumental acts, and more will entertain you. Nearly 300 performers from around the world, with most from New York set to participate, all for free.

Link to watch https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/24-hour/ You can also watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MetropolitanZoom

SUNDAY 12:01 AM NYC EST



12:01 AM

10 Susan Claassen – A Conversation with Edith Head

20 Sharon Hayes

30 Pamela Clay

40 Francesca Amari

50 Todd Hamilton



1:00 AM Shelly Goldstein

10 Jeanne Gies

20 Cici Shanks

30 Dianne Fraser

40 Erin Carere

50 Linda Kosut



2:00 AM Marilyn Rising

10 Stacey Anne

20 Kitty Ultra Sound

30 Sandra Piller

40 Wendy Kurtzman

50 Summer Lima



3:00 AM Renee Santos

10 Amanda King

20 Tracey Hassel

30 Harold Sanditen

40 Nancy Ruth

50 Steven Osborne



4:00 AM Shane Hampsheir

10 Aaron Kominos-Smith

20 Alyce Chan

30 Analisa Bell

40 Joe Pontillo

50 “Sniff My Butthole” Jones



5:00 AM

10 Akua Doku

20 Richard morris

30 Dana Friedman

40 Craig Hopping

50 Jane Condon



6:00 AM Stephen Grossman

10 Kristine Knowlton

20 John Ambrosini

30 barbara kaplan

40 Andrew Dorph

50 Denise Troy



7:00 AM

10 Kati Neiheisel

20 Deborah Zecher

30 Charlotte Libov

40 Matthew Nagin

50



8:00 AM Carol Sue Gershman

10 Natasha Castillo

20 Sharon Hayes

30 Lea Anderson

40 Joe Kidd & Sheila Burke

50 Shaun Eli Breidbart



9:00 AM Andrew Poretz

10 Sinem Saniye

20 Emily Blake

30 MJ Territo

40 Kimy Ox Secret

50 Paul DeCoster



10:00 AM Bobbie Horowitz

10 Joyce Lao

20 April Brucker

30 Myka Dassano (? Leanne Wilensky)

40 Daryl Taylor-Hazel

50 Stewart J. Frimer



11:00 AM Dan Manjovi

10 Max Cohen

20 Roisin A Bermingham

30 Luana Sandoval

40 Emma K Campbell

50 Marta Sanders



12noon Matias Letelier

10 Ben Cassara

20 George Winters

30 Mystina

40 Sue Maskaleris

50 Elli



1:00 PM Witti Repartee

10 Steve Herbst

20 Travis Moser

30 Southampton Youth

40 Gregory Levine

50 Ellie Frances



2:00 PM Gabrielle Lee 2pm

10 Michelle David

20 Ryan Yingst

30 Jenny Douglass Foote

40 John Smatla

50 Gary Douglass Foote



3:00 PM Gerrilyn Sohn

10 Broadway SIGNs!

20 Broadway SIGNs!

30 Broadway SIGNs!

40 Seth Blum

50 Judi Mark



4:00 PM Susan Matsuki

10 Carrie Jackson

20 Gary Brian Kaplan

30 Tom Modern

40 Luke Thayer

50 Sandi Durell



5:00 PM Jeffrey L Gurian

10 Mona Cooper

20 Gary W Baker

30 Lana Forrester

40 Antoinette Silicato

50 Lori Rosolowsky



6:00 PM Jenny Douglas

10 Doris Dear

20 Sean McNally

30 Bill Boggs

40 Michelle DellaFave

50 Eduardo Tami



7:00 PM Robert J LeMoullec

10 Sara Zahn

20 Eddie Brill

30 Suzie Neustadter

40 Kathleen France

50 Taffy Jaffe



8:00 PM Anthony Lewis

10 Suzanna Bowling

20 Pat Labez

30 Kayla Merrow

40 Kea Chan

50 Denise Kara



9:00 PM Harrison Greenbaum

10 Lydia Sabosto

20 Amy Friedl Stoner

30 Sonja Elise Freeman “Queen Diva”

40 Warren Schein

50 Debra Cook



10:00 PM Joe Lipari

10 Samantha Cormier

20 Kelley Lynn

30 JayCee Driesen

40 Samantha Lara Levine

50 Janelle Allbritton



11:00 PM Ku Egenti

10 Phil Sweet

20 Jonathan Ellers

30 Yaniv Zarif

40 Steven Murphy

50 Dawn Derow

END Sean Harkness

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER,MetropolitanZoom

BOOKING DIRECTOR, The Triad Theater NYC

COMEDY PRODUCTIONS:NY Hysterical Society

CONCERT PROMOTIONS: Big Fish Productions

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD HOLDER: The Longest Variety Show 2015

MANAGING PARTNER, Metropolitan Room NYC

MARKETING & BRANDING CONSULTING, Furshpan Associates, Inc.

CHIROPRACTIC MARKETING MATERIAL Furshpan Products

VP MARKETING & PUBLICITY Tin Mirror Productions