Wrestlers Who Have Proven to Be Good Actors Too

Because wrestlers are used to acting, they are now expanding their careers into the movie industry. Shockingly, most of them are exceptionally good at it too. Here are some of the Wrestlers who have smoothly transitioned to movies as well.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is definitely one of the most loved wrestlers of all time. This is because he has also won the hearts of many from his acting roles. The Wrestler has starred in some of the craziest and most fun movies of all time.

And, he is more of a comedy movie actor and he brings out the laughter well too. Some of the movies that you can enjoy from this multi-talent are Tooth Fairy, Game Plan, Baywatch and the Fast and Furious series. But, the most redefining moment is when he brought out his singing skills in the popular Disney movie, Moana.

Dave Bautista

It might come shocking to some but Dave Bautista has been in the movie industry for over 14 years now. Since his debut in Smallville back in 2006, the wrestler has been in some of the best action themed movies in the 21st century.

Some of the movies that the wrestlers have starred in include, Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber and My Spy. The wrestler has also brought a bit of his comic side in some of his movies.

John Cena

John Cena is definitely the most loved wrestler, from the “you can’t see me” phase to the current John Cena song by Sho Madjozi. His acting career seems to be flourishing as well. And, you can watch him in action on; Daddy’s home, Blockers, The Marine and Playing with Fire.