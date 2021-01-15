Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition Announces 2021 Contest

Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On, Kinky Boots), Ben Rauhala and Ghostlight Records are invested in new songwriters and want to give them the opportunity to collaborate with professionals in the Musical Theater industry. The contest which was started two years ago had over 475 submissions last year. The songwriters get the chance to have their original song recorded in-studio, showcased and performed by Taylor and Broadway Alum.

The prizes include:

A day in an NYC recording studio (travel not included)

Song distribution on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify

An NYC Showcase Concert with 10 other selected composers

To submit click here.

The video’s are from 2020’s winners and 2019’s winners.

