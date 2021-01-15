MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition Announces 2021 Contest

Tony Nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring it On, Kinky Boots), Ben Rauhala and Ghostlight Records are invested in new songwriters and want to give them the opportunity to collaborate with professionals in the Musical Theater industry. The contest which was started two years ago had over 475 submissions last year. The songwriters get the chance to have their original song recorded in-studio, showcased and performed by Taylor and Broadway Alum.

The prizes include:

A day in an NYC recording studio (travel not included)

Song distribution on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify

An NYC Showcase Concert with 10 other selected composers

To submit click here.

The video’s are from 2020’s winners and 2019’s winners.

A team of adjudicators will review submissions this spring, three songs will be selected to be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from 10 finalists, when it is safe to do so. Deadline for the contest is January 31st!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

