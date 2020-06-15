WWE Superstars Who are Poor and Those Who Are Rich

Not every wrestler that was signed by WWE is rich. Most people think that if a wrestler gets signed by WWE, they become rich automatically which is not always the case. There are also some real money kiwicasinos online casino gamblers who have had luck and got rich while playing casino games. Who know if wrestling is not for you, you can try real money casino gambling?

Well it will depend on the contract that you sign, WWE superstars sign different contact. Some players are considered huge draws so they earn more compared to others.

Marty Jannetty: Poorer

Marty Jannetty has been in the wrestling business since the 90s and he failed to make his mark in the early 90s. he is still trying to stay in the WWE but he is way past his time of shining. Things have not been easy for him as he has been trying to make money through the only thing that he kno9ws which is wrestling.

Kurt Angle: Filthy Rich

Kurt Angle was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame recently. He is the General Manager of the Raw brand. He took over from Mick Foley who went to leave so he could undergo hip surgery. His net worth currently stands at $20 million.

Dolph Ziggler: Poorer

He has been part of the WWE roster for more than a decade. He is now thinking of retiring from WWE. He only has a net worth of just $1 million, you would have thought that he has more right? As compared to Brock Lesnar who is worth $30 million, Ziggler should have had more considering that Lesnar went to WWE much later.

The Big Show: Filthy Rich

The Big Show has been around in the WWE business for a long time and he has learned the art of saving. He has a net worth of $22 Million. If he retires today he will definitely be able to take care of himself.

Mick Foley: Poorer

So many people thought that Mick Foley has a lot of money but that is not the case. Foley recently revealed that he had no health insurance when he needed a hip surgery.