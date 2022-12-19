Year-End Update: Equity and Capital Markets

Equity and capital markets have endured one of their most volatile and challenging years in recent history. As 2022 closes out and the new year is set to enter Q1, it’s helpful for investors to review not just recent activity in all the relevant segments but also to take a look into the near-term future and estimate the potential strengths and weaknesses of crude oil, gold, and equities. In recent years, the hallmark of trading has been the rapid growth of universal access to multiple markets for investors of all experience and income levels.

Thanks to several reputable online brokerage firms, anyone can get started with a small account and join the action of playing the markets. However, it’s imperative for individuals to follow a wise progression of steps to maximize their chances for profitability. In general, that means selecting a competent broker, trading on a reliable platform, and studying the asset classes you intend to trade. Consider the following points before opening a brokerage account.

Universal Access to Global Markets

For individuals, the 2020s are truly the golden age of investing and trading, and the primary reason is that online brokerage firms serve as the gateway to the international capital and equities marketplace. You can choose a forex broker if you wish to get involved in the fast-paced, currency segment. Making educated predictions about which member of a pair of currencies will rise or fall in value is the essential skill required for success. But widespread access is about more than just forex. People can open an account with a reputable broker and immediately start buying and selling corporate stocks, commodities, precious metals, options, cryptocurrency, index funds, and many other types of assets.

Steps for Success

What does it take to get started? Step one is opening a brokerage account. Fortunately, most of the top providers in the niche don’t require high opening balances. But there are a few universal pieces of paperwork and verification that everyone must go through, all of which take less than 20 minutes of total set-up time. Make an effort, via online research, to locate a reputable broker. Don’t overlook this vital step. Next, choose one of the platforms offered by your chosen firm. You’ll usually have several to choose from, each geared to a different class of assets or style of trading. Finally, practice placing orders by using a demo account for a few weeks to get the hang of setting stops, monitoring open positions, and more. Hone your knowledge of whichever markets you’re interested in and stay informed about daily price action, relevant news, and economic trends.

Crude Oil

Petroleum watchers have witnessed some historical changes in the energy commodity’s price since the early months of the COVID pandemic and continuing into the Ukraine-Russia war. Since March 2020, oil’s price-per-barrel slowly climbed to almost $120 by the summer of 2022. Apparently, the rise was just too much for the global demand-supply dynamics, and subsequently, crude has been falling steadily. The recent $85-per-barrel mark is likely a pause point on the way down to what could be a low of $65 by April 2023. It’s anyone’s guess, however, because who can say how the war will progress and what OPEC+ nations will do in the next several months. However, the dynamics are in place for a possible price decline.

Gold & Equities

Gold and other precious metals have been a question mark for devotees of precious metals. In uncertain times, precious metals prices tend to rise. The same is true when equities begin to fall. However, although you might still consider investing in gold, there has not been an expected rise in gold’s value during the past year. How will it perform in 2023? Based on current trends, the $1,750-per-ounce range is likely to hold, with little fluctuation, between late 2022 and mid-2023. Equities are a different creature. The slow rise in the S&P 500 index, along with most other global indices, began in early 2020 and continued until the first months of 2022. However, since that time, international stock prices across most major sectors have steadily fallen. Like gold, the S&P 500 appears to have the built-in dynamics to either hold its current position or drop slightly by mid-2023.

The US Dollar

Since the US dollar took a major hit in value right after COVID appeared as a worldwide threat people continue to hurry to find shares that fight inflation and its effects. Since mid-2020, though, the benchmark global currency has shown steady strength. It began to falter in late 2022 and could drop further after a brief pullback in early 2023. Against the yen and euro, USD showed long-term power for the past two years, but the first months of 2023 are likely to see the dollar falling against both those major currencies.