Year of the Water Tiger



Year of the Tiger 2022 starts from February 1st, 2022, and ends on January 21st, 2023. It is a Water Tiger year.

The Tiger is known as the king of all beasts in China. The zodiac sign Tiger is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness. Water tigers bring with them curiousity with high independence and self-esteem issues.

YOx and Goat are the luckiest zodiac signs in the year of 2022. For those born in the years of the Rat, Snake, Monkey, Pig and Dog, you will need to make comparatively more effort in order to make achievements. Rabbit, Dragon, Horse, and Rooster people are destined to enjoy a smooth life and good luck in making money this year.

Expect things to rapidly change this year. Sudden disruptions in career, romance and home life should be expected. Some of us will thrive through taking great leaps, while others might crash and burn. So while it’s important to follow our intuition and run with our wildest dreams, that means we also have to keep our egos in check.

Water Tigers bring out our emotions more than any of the other elements. Water Tigers are family-oriented and have wonderful interpersonal relationships. Though they’re extremely driven and can be brash, their goal is always to do what’s best for everyone, not just for themselves. Overall, this is a year for switching careers, building teams or getting back into creative projects.

To find your Chinese element, look at the last number of your birth year: