Yom Kippur NYC Style

Yom Kippur happens on Tuesday, October 4th at sundown until sundown on Wednesday, October 5th.
If you are looking for a place to celebrate try The the Temple of Universal Judaism at 1010 Park Ave at East 85th Street. They have several programs and services.
Light candles with your neighbors. Shabbat candle lighting times listed are 18 minutes before sunset, however please allow yourself enough time to perform this time-bound mitzvah at the designated time; do not wait until the last minute. For the candle lighting blessings, click here. Learn more about Shabbat and Holiday candle lighting.
If you are looking for places to pick up food before and after the fast try: Zabar’s, Citarella and the ever popular 2nd Ave Deli.
Here’s how to celebrate this holiday in the best way possible:
- Read Up: Learn everything you want to know about this holiday. Find out what is so special about Yom Kippur and what you are supposed to do by clicking here.
- Light Holiday Candles: Before sundown, women and girls light candles, bringing in the sanctity of the holiday into their homes and families.
- Fast: The most important thing to do on Yom Kippur is fast. We refrain from food and drink from sundown until nightfall on the following evening.
- Attend Service: Wherever you are, chances are there is a nearby Chabad High Holiday services. No membership required! Click here to find a service now. Not sure what to expect? Here’s what to expect at Yom Kippur services.
- Get Ready: It’s a mitzvah to eat on the day before Yom Kippur, preparing for the fast in a tasty way. Click here for delicious pre-fast recipes
- Stories, videos, fun for kids: Get the kids prepared for this awe-filled day with our vast Yom Kippur section. Hop right over by clicking here.
