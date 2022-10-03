Yom Kippur NYC Style

Yom Kippur happens on Tuesday, October 4th at sundown until sundown on Wednesday, October 5th.

If you are looking for a place to celebrate try The the Temple of Universal Judaism at 1010 Park Ave at East 85th Street. They have several programs and services.

Light candles with your neighbors. Shabbat candle lighting times listed are 18 minutes before sunset, however please allow yourself enough time to perform this time-bound mitzvah at the designated time; do not wait until the last minute. For the candle lighting blessings, click here. Learn more about Shabbat and Holiday candle lighting.

If you are looking for places to pick up food before and after the fast try: Zabar’s, Citarella and the ever popular 2nd Ave Deli.

Here’s how to celebrate this holiday in the best way possible: