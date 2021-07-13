MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

You Are Here, a New Commission by Andrea Miller to Animate Lincoln Center Campus as Part of Restart Stages

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces casting for the world premiere of You Are Here, a free public sculpture, sound, and live performance installation conceived by Andrea Miller, award-winning choreographer and artistic director of movement-based production company GALLIM.

Visitors first experience You Are Here as a free sculpture and sound installation open to the public on Hearst Plaza. Each sculpture created by scenic designer Mimi Lien houses a speaker through which audio portraits of New Yorkers are projected. Composer and sound artist Justin Hicks has created an aural garden that stretches across the footprint of the plaza. Artists, ushers, security guards, educators, and other staff members nominated by Lincoln Center constituent organizations and community partners from across the city will tell a story, dance, sing, breathe, or reflect — offering a window into their experiences processing this past year.

Sculpture and Sound Installation on Hearst Plaza: July 14-16 from 11:30am–6:30pm, July 17 from 2:30–8:30pm, July 18-19 from 11:30am–6:30pm and July 21-23 from 11:30am–6:30pm

Live Performances on Hearst Plaza – 7/24-30 at 7pm, From July 24–30 at 7pm, the audio portraits are replaced by live performances by the Lincoln Center and New York community participants (tickets available through TodayTix Lottery), each featuring several portraits now brought to life, co-directed by Andrea Miller and Lynsey Peisinger, with choreography by Miller—performed by GALLIM dancers: Lauryn Hayes, Christopher Kinsey, Nouhoum Koita, Misa Lucyshyn, Gary Reagan, Connor Speetjens, Taylor Stanley, Haley Sung, Georgia Usborne, Amadi Washington. (Sound installation will open at 6:00pm each day, prior to showtime, for ticketed guests.)

Portrait Performers: Bruce Adolphe (The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center), Kiri Avelar (Ballet Hispánico),Dietrice Bolden (Harlem Week), Jessica Chen (Asian American Arts Alliance), Anthony Roth Costanzo (The Metropolitan Opera), Ryan Dobrin (Movement Theatre Company), Egyptt LaBeija (BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance), Jermaine Greaves (Lincoln Center Accessibility), Milosz Grzywacz (Lincoln Center Accessibility), Alphonso Horne (Jazz at Lincoln Center), Lila Lomax (Lincoln Center Security), Cassie Mey (The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts), Muriel Miguel (Spiderwoman Theater), Ryan Opalanietet (The Eagle Project), Elijah Schreiner (Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School), Alexandra Siladi (Film at Lincoln Center), Paul Smithyman (Lincoln Center Theater), Hahn Dae Soo (Korean Cultural Center New York), Taylor Stanley (New York City Ballet), Jen Suragiat (Lincoln Center Theater), KJ Takahashi (The School of American Ballet), Fatou Thiam (Maxine Greene School), Susan Thomasson (Lincoln Center Education), Gabriela Torres (The Juilliard School), Valarie Wong (NewYork-Presbyterian).

Free tickets for each evening will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before the performance and close three days prior to the performance at 12:59pm EDT. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to follow safety protocols. For more information visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app.

