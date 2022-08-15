You Are There As The Press Meets Michael John LuChuisa’s Los Otros

The full and creative team for the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh, (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). The show stars Luba Mason (Lillian) and Caesar Samayoa (Carlos). Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere with musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). The creative team includes: Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Tony Award nominee Alejo Vietti(costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound).

T2c’s Magda Katz was there for the meet and greet.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people’s lives.