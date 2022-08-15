MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
You Are There As The Press Meets Michael John LuChuisa's Los Otros

You Are There As The Press Meets Michael John LuChuisa’s Los Otros

The full and creative team for the New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh, (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant). The show stars Luba Mason (Lillian) and Caesar Samayoa (Carlos). Acclaimed director Noah Himmelstein (The Lucky Star; I Am Harvey Milk) helms the New York premiere with musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro (Caroline, or Change) and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza). The creative team includes: Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Tony Award nominee Alejo Vietti(costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound).

T2c’s Magda Katz was there for the meet and greet.

Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people’s lives.

This production is an expansion of its bi-annual commissioning series INNER VOICES. Previews begin on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, for a limited run through Saturday, October 8, 2022, at A.R.T./New York Theatres – Mezzanine Theatre (502 West 53rd Street – between 10th & 11th Avenues). Opening Night is Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

