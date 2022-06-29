You Are There At Almost on Broadway

Craig J. Horsley reviewed Scott Siegel’s newest version of Broadway by the Year as he celebrated “Almost on Broadway.” Genevieve Rafter Keddy captured the night in phot0’s.
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)
The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included:
Christine Andreas
Christine Andreas
Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!)
Kristen Alderson
Kristen Alderson (Starr Manning on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live)
Jason Graae
Jason Graae
Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah)
Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).
Kelli Rabke
Kelli Rabke
Kelli Rabke (Joseph…; Children of Eden)
Crystal Joy
Crystal Joy and The Broadway By The Year Dancers that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical)
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney
Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera)
Pedro Coppeti
Pedro Coppeti
Pedro Coppeti
Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
Gina Kreiezmar
Gina Kreiezmar
Gina Kreiezmar
Michael West
Michael West
Michael West
Michael West
Michael West, Gina Kreiezmar
Taylor Crousore
Taylor Crousore
Carly Sakalove
Carly Sakalove
Adam Grupper
Adam Grupper
Cheryl Stern
Cheryl Stern
Cheryl Stern
Bradley Dean
Bradley Dean
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben
Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben
Adam Grupper, Cheryl Stern
Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper
Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West and Scott Siegel
Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce
Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper
Michael West, Carly Sakalove, Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore
Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Pedro Coppeti and Cheryl Stern
Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson
