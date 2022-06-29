MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

You Are There At Almost on Broadway

You Are There At Almost on Broadway

Craig J. Horsley reviewed Scott Siegel’s newest version of Broadway by the Year as he celebrated “Almost on Broadway.” Genevieve Rafter Keddy captured the night in phot0’s.

Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included:

Christine Andreas

Christine Andreas

Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!)

Kristen Alderson

Kristen Alderson (Starr Manning on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live)

Jason Graae

Jason Graae

Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah)

Danny Gardner

Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).

Kelli Rabke

Kelli Rabke

Kelli Rabke (Joseph…; Children of Eden)

Crystal Joy

Crystal Joy and The Broadway By The Year Dancers that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical)

Brian Charles Rooney

Brian Charles Rooney

Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera)

Pedro Coppeti

Pedro Coppeti

Pedro Coppeti

Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Gina Kreiezmar

Gina Kreiezmar

Gina Kreiezmar

Michael West

Michael West

Michael West

Michael West

Michael West, Gina Kreiezmar

Taylor Crousore

Taylor Crousore

Carly Sakalove

Carly Sakalove

Adam Grupper

Adam Grupper

Cheryl Stern

Cheryl Stern

Cheryl Stern

Bradley Dean

Bradley Dean

Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Leo Daignault, Jason Graae and Larry Raben

Adam Grupper, Cheryl Stern

Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper

Danny Gardner and The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Gina Kreiezmar, Michael West and Scott Siegel

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce

Pedro Coppeti, Crystal Joy, Kelli Rabke, Scott Siegel, Jason Graae, Michael West, Taylor Crousore, Larry Raben, Leo Daigneault, Christine Andress, Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Cheryl Stern and Adam Grupper

Michael West, Carly Sakalove, Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore

Brian Charles Rooney, Danny Gardner, Pedro Coppeti and Cheryl Stern

Christine Andreas and Ross Patterson

Related Items
Cabaret

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Scott Siegel’s Almost on Broadway Is a Night of Great Songs and Singers

Craig J HorsleyJune 29, 2022
Read More

My View: Linda Lavin Has A Party At Birdland

Stephen SorokoffJune 28, 2022
Read More

My View: Judy Garland Returns To Carnegie Hall

Stephen SorokoffJune 26, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For July

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2022
Read More

My View: And He Takes Requests Too…Brian Stokes Mitchell at Feinstein’s/54 Below Diamond Series

Stephen SorokoffJune 23, 2022
Read More

My View: This NYC Institution Got Some Great Nashville & Palm Beach Sounds Last Night

Stephen SorokoffJune 21, 2022
Read More

My View: Tony Danza….Sticking To The Standards at Cafe Carlyle

Stephen SorokoffJune 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Jason Graae Tunes Up His Oboe For Scott Siegel’s “Hit Songs”

Stephen SorokoffJune 15, 2022
Read More

My View: No One In This Audience Asked ‘Is That All There Is?’..Ann Hampton Callaway and Peggy Lee

Stephen SorokoffJune 11, 2022
Read More