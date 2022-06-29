You Are There At Almost on Broadway

Craig J. Horsley reviewed Scott Siegel’s newest version of Broadway by the Year as he celebrated “Almost on Broadway.” Genevieve Rafter Keddy captured the night in phot0’s.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway included:

Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!)

Kristen Alderson (Starr Manning on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live)

Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah)

Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea).

Kelli Rabke (Joseph…; Children of Eden)

Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical)

Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera)

Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

Gina Kreiezmar

Michael West

Taylor Crousore

Carly Sakalove

Adam Grupper

Cheryl Stern

Cheryl Stern

Bradley Dean

Scott Siegel and Danny Gardner with The Broadway By The Year Dancers- Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Ashley Bice, Mary Donnelly, Erin Joy Grgas and LaTarika Pierce