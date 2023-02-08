Events

You Are There at The Kleban Awards: Part 2 Brian Stokes Mitchell

Yesterday we talked about the Kleban Awards with Richard Maltby Jr. and Maury Yeston.

Today we watch Kleban’s special guest and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate), read a hysterical letter of congratulations from 2008 lyricist recipient David Lindsay-Abair who because of the prize money was able to write Broadway’s favorite Kimberly Akimbo.

Brian them introduced Ethan Lipton and Ryan Scott Oliver and presented their prizes.T2C also talked with Brian about what was next for this amazingly talented star.

Past recipients include

2022  Lyrics: César Alvarez; Book: Isabella Dawis

2021  Lyrics: Benjamin Scheuer;  Book: Melissa Li & Kit Yan

2020  Lyrics: Daniel Messé;  Book: Rehana Lew Mirza & Mike Lew

2019  Lyrics: (tie) Sarah Hammond, Shaina Taub;  Book: Charlie Sohne

2018  Lyrics: (tie) Alan Schmuckler, Amanda Yesnowitz;  Book: Christian Duhamel

2017  Lyrics: Daniel Zaitchik;  Book: Lisa Kron

2016  Lyrics: Stacey Luftig;  Book: Daniel Goldstein

2015  Lyrics: Sam Willmott;  Book: Sam Carner

2014  Lyrics: Nathan Tysen;  Book: Arthur Perlman

2013  Lyrics: Daniel Maté;  Book: Alan Gordon

2012  Lyrics: Marcy Heisler;  Book: (tie) Andrew Gerle, Matt Schatz

2011  Lyrics: Adam Gwon;  Book: Michelle Elliott

2010  Lyrics: Peter Mills;  Book: Barry Wyner

2009  Lyrics: Beth Falcone;  Book: Kait Kerrigan

2008  Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire;  Book: (tie) Laura Harrington, Bill Solly & Donald Ward

2007  Lyrics: Joe Iconis;  Book: Jeremy Desmon

2006  Lyrics: (tie) Alison Louise Hubbard, Robert L Freedman & Steven Lutvak;  Book: Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman

2005  Lyrics: David Javerbaum;  Book: (tie) Cheryl L. Davis, Ken Stone

2004  Lyrics: Laurence O’Keefe;  Book: Julia Jordan

2003  Lyrics: Nell Benjamin;  Book: Susan DiLallo

2002  Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown;  Book: Lori McKelvey

2001  Lyrics: (tie) Patrick Cook, John Bucchino;  Book: Charles Leipart

2000  Lyrics: (tie) David Spencer, Chad Beguelin, Marion Adler, Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez;  Book: Stephen Cole

1999  Lyrics: Kirsten Childs;  Book: Michael John LaChiusa

1998  Lyrics: Sarah Schlesinger;  Book: (tie) Lissa Levin, Luis Santeiro

1997  Lyrics: Michael Korie;  Book: Brian Crawley

1996  Lyrics: Glenn Slater;  Book: John Weidman

1995  Lyrics: Mark Waldrop;  Book: John Jiler

1994  Lyrics: Joe Keenan, Jim Morgan;  Book: William Strzempek

1993  Lyrics: Barry Kleinbort;  Book: Lanie Robertson

1992  Lyrics: Craig Carnelia

1991  Lyrics: Mark Campbell; Book: Gretchen Cryer

Tomorrow Book Writer winner Ethan Lipton

