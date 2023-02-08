You Are There at The Kleban Awards: Part 2 Brian Stokes Mitchell

Yesterday we talked about the Kleban Awards with Richard Maltby Jr. and Maury Yeston.
Today we watch Kleban’s special guest and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate), read a hysterical letter of congratulations from 2008 lyricist recipient David Lindsay-Abair who because of the prize money was able to write Broadway’s favorite Kimberly Akimbo.
Brian them introduced Ethan Lipton and Ryan Scott Oliver and presented their prizes.T2C also talked with Brian about what was next for this amazingly talented star.
Past recipients include
2022 Lyrics: César Alvarez; Book: Isabella Dawis
2021 Lyrics: Benjamin Scheuer; Book: Melissa Li & Kit Yan
2020 Lyrics: Daniel Messé; Book: Rehana Lew Mirza & Mike Lew
2019 Lyrics: (tie) Sarah Hammond, Shaina Taub; Book: Charlie Sohne
2018 Lyrics: (tie) Alan Schmuckler, Amanda Yesnowitz; Book: Christian Duhamel
2017 Lyrics: Daniel Zaitchik; Book: Lisa Kron
2016 Lyrics: Stacey Luftig; Book: Daniel Goldstein
2015 Lyrics: Sam Willmott; Book: Sam Carner
2014 Lyrics: Nathan Tysen; Book: Arthur Perlman
2013 Lyrics: Daniel Maté; Book: Alan Gordon
2012 Lyrics: Marcy Heisler; Book: (tie) Andrew Gerle, Matt Schatz
2011 Lyrics: Adam Gwon; Book: Michelle Elliott
2010 Lyrics: Peter Mills; Book: Barry Wyner
2009 Lyrics: Beth Falcone; Book: Kait Kerrigan
2008 Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; Book: (tie) Laura Harrington, Bill Solly & Donald Ward
2007 Lyrics: Joe Iconis; Book: Jeremy Desmon
2006 Lyrics: (tie) Alison Louise Hubbard, Robert L Freedman & Steven Lutvak; Book: Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman
2005 Lyrics: David Javerbaum; Book: (tie) Cheryl L. Davis, Ken Stone
2004 Lyrics: Laurence O’Keefe; Book: Julia Jordan
2003 Lyrics: Nell Benjamin; Book: Susan DiLallo
2002 Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown; Book: Lori McKelvey
2001 Lyrics: (tie) Patrick Cook, John Bucchino; Book: Charles Leipart
2000 Lyrics: (tie) David Spencer, Chad Beguelin, Marion Adler, Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez; Book: Stephen Cole
1999 Lyrics: Kirsten Childs; Book: Michael John LaChiusa
1998 Lyrics: Sarah Schlesinger; Book: (tie) Lissa Levin, Luis Santeiro
1997 Lyrics: Michael Korie; Book: Brian Crawley
1996 Lyrics: Glenn Slater; Book: John Weidman
1995 Lyrics: Mark Waldrop; Book: John Jiler
1994 Lyrics: Joe Keenan, Jim Morgan; Book: William Strzempek
1993 Lyrics: Barry Kleinbort; Book: Lanie Robertson
1992 Lyrics: Craig Carnelia
1991 Lyrics: Mark Campbell; Book: Gretchen Cryer
Tomorrow Book Writer winner Ethan Lipton
