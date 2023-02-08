You Are There at The Kleban Awards: Part 2 Brian Stokes Mitchell

Yesterday we talked about the Kleban Awards with Richard Maltby Jr. and Maury Yeston.

Today we watch Kleban’s special guest and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate), read a hysterical letter of congratulations from 2008 lyricist recipient David Lindsay-Abair who because of the prize money was able to write Broadway’s favorite Kimberly Akimbo.

Brian them introduced Ethan Lipton and Ryan Scott Oliver and presented their prizes.T2C also talked with Brian about what was next for this amazingly talented star.

Past recipients include

2022 Lyrics: César Alvarez; Book: Isabella Dawis

2021 Lyrics: Benjamin Scheuer; Book: Melissa Li & Kit Yan

2020 Lyrics: Daniel Messé; Book: Rehana Lew Mirza & Mike Lew

2019 Lyrics: (tie) Sarah Hammond, Shaina Taub; Book: Charlie Sohne

2018 Lyrics: (tie) Alan Schmuckler, Amanda Yesnowitz; Book: Christian Duhamel

2017 Lyrics: Daniel Zaitchik; Book: Lisa Kron

2016 Lyrics: Stacey Luftig; Book: Daniel Goldstein

2015 Lyrics: Sam Willmott; Book: Sam Carner

2014 Lyrics: Nathan Tysen; Book: Arthur Perlman

2013 Lyrics: Daniel Maté; Book: Alan Gordon

2012 Lyrics: Marcy Heisler; Book: (tie) Andrew Gerle, Matt Schatz

2011 Lyrics: Adam Gwon; Book: Michelle Elliott

2010 Lyrics: Peter Mills; Book: Barry Wyner

2009 Lyrics: Beth Falcone; Book: Kait Kerrigan

2008 Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire; Book: (tie) Laura Harrington, Bill Solly & Donald Ward

2007 Lyrics: Joe Iconis; Book: Jeremy Desmon

2006 Lyrics: (tie) Alison Louise Hubbard, Robert L Freedman & Steven Lutvak; Book: Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman

2005 Lyrics: David Javerbaum; Book: (tie) Cheryl L. Davis, Ken Stone

2004 Lyrics: Laurence O’Keefe; Book: Julia Jordan

2003 Lyrics: Nell Benjamin; Book: Susan DiLallo

2002 Lyrics: Jason Robert Brown; Book: Lori McKelvey

2001 Lyrics: (tie) Patrick Cook, John Bucchino; Book: Charles Leipart

2000 Lyrics: (tie) David Spencer, Chad Beguelin, Marion Adler, Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez; Book: Stephen Cole

1999 Lyrics: Kirsten Childs; Book: Michael John LaChiusa

1998 Lyrics: Sarah Schlesinger; Book: (tie) Lissa Levin, Luis Santeiro

1997 Lyrics: Michael Korie; Book: Brian Crawley

1996 Lyrics: Glenn Slater; Book: John Weidman

1995 Lyrics: Mark Waldrop; Book: John Jiler

1994 Lyrics: Joe Keenan, Jim Morgan; Book: William Strzempek

1993 Lyrics: Barry Kleinbort; Book: Lanie Robertson

1992 Lyrics: Craig Carnelia

1991 Lyrics: Mark Campbell; Book: Gretchen Cryer

