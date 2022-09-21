You Are There at The New York Pops Underground Cabaret Fundraiser

The New York Pops on Monday created an event called The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser. This fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
The evening will kick off with a champagne reception with music by The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, featuring students from The New York Pops’ PopsEd music education programs. Always charming and entertaining, The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as host and introduce special guest speakers from PopsEd. Guests will be served a delectable three-course meal, complete with wine pairings, as Elizabeth Stanley takes the stage with her musicians.
Broadway headliner Elizabeth Stanley took to the stage at 6:30pm, singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.
Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)
