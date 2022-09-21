MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

You Are There at The New York Pops Underground Cabaret Fundraiser

You Are There at The New York Pops Underground Cabaret Fundraiser

The New York Pops on Monday created an event called The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser. This fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke, and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)

The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

The evening will kick off with a champagne reception with music by The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble, featuring students from The New York Pops’ PopsEd music education programs. Always charming and entertaining, The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as host and introduce special guest speakers from PopsEd. Guests will be served a delectable three-course meal, complete with wine pairings, as Elizabeth Stanley takes the stage with her musicians.

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley and The New York Pops

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Steven Reineke, Elizabeth Stanley

Broadway headliner Elizabeth Stanley took to the stage at 6:30pm, singing selections from Songs for a New World, Bridges of Madison County, Jagged Little Pill, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

Steven Reineke, Anne Swanson

Steven Reineke, Anne Swanson, Anjali LeDoux and Richard Peters (PopsEd Honoree)

Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Brian Worsdale joins The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Law Watford (Alto Sax), Wynn Chang (Tenor Sax). Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet 1), Zoe Shack (Trumpet 2), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass), Mateo Gregorio (Drums) and Eli Windau (Piano and PopsEd Teaching Artist)

Anjali LeDoux

Steven Reineke and Anjali LeDoux

Steven Reineke, Richard Peters, Anjali LeDoux

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke, Richard Peters, Anjali LeDoux

Steven Reineke, Richard Peters

Richard Peters

William Sullivan

William Sullivan

Jared Schonig, Elizabeth Stanley, Andrew Resnick, Justin Goldner and Rob Jost

Brian Worsdale and Steven Reineke

Richard Peters

 

 

Related Items
Cabaret

Related Items

More in Cabaret

My View: No One At Our Table Asked “Where’s The Beef”? Peter Cincotti Opens at Cafe Carlyle

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 21, 2022
Read More

The York Theatre Company Presents Love Online a Cabaret By Diane Love

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2022
Read More

My View: I Want To See This Cabaret Show Again!..Erich Bergen at Cafe Carlyle

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

My View: The Sound Of Music Is Also Below Broadway

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Magda KatzSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Excitement in NYC Last Night..Tennis Finals & Jason Robert Brown at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Joins the Tectonic Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Save The Date: Santino Fontana, Clint Holmes, Karen Mason, Luba Mason and More Join Jamie deRoy & friends

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2022
Read More