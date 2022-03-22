MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
You Are There At The Press Event For ¡Americano!: The Interviews

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.

T2c’s Magda Katz talked with the cast and creatives.

The show stars Sean Ewing (West Side Story, The Visitor), who starred in the Arizona production, as Valdovinos alongside Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney, Devin Cortez, Juan Luis Espinal, Justin Figueroa, Ruben Flores, Megan Elysa Fulmer, Henry Gendron, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Alessandro J. Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Carolina Miranda, Alex Paez, Ryan Reyes, Lannie Rubio, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Robbie Serrano, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Pablo Torres.

¡Americano! features a score by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez, a book by Michael Barnard, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos, and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Barnard also directs.

The new musical explores the life of Valdovinos, who was brought to America by his parents when he was two. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Valdovinos walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn’t told him he was an undocumented immigrant.

Developed in association with Amas Musical Theatre, ¡Americano! features choreography by Sergio Mejia, orchestrations and arrangements by Sergio Mendoza, music direction and vocal arrangements by Jonathan Ivie, scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, costume design by Adriana Diaz, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Kevin Heard, and hair and make-up design by Krystal Balleza. Tony winner Ken Davenport is the executive consultant.

Off Broadway

