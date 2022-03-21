MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

You Are There At The Press Event For ¡Americano!: The Musical Numbers

You Are There At The Press Event For ¡Americano!: The Musical Numbers

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.

The new musical ¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos. ¡Americano! is the true and inspiring story of Tony Valdovinos.Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, Tony is inspired by the events of 9/11 to serve in the Marines. His childhood and high school years are focused on the singular goal of enlisting on his 18th birthday. But when he tries, Tony discovers he is an undocumented immigrant, a Dreamer. With grit, determination, and help from his family and community, Tony discovers a new mission: one that can make history, create more good, and inspire more change than he ever could as a Marine.

With an energetic score by the Ameri-Chicana singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez and exuberant choreography by Sergio Mejia, ¡Americano! challenges preconceived notions and reminds us that America’s strength has always been its melting pot, and the enterprising immigrants who #PaveTheWay.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

The New Group’s Black No More Rushes In and Awkwardly Dances Forward

RossMarch 21, 2022
Read More

Looking Forward to The New Musical Songs About Trains

Suzanna BowlingMarch 20, 2022
Read More

Theater Resources Unlimited announces Tru Voices Annual Play Reading Series Submission Deadline Extends

Suzanna BowlingMarch 19, 2022
Read More

The Cast of ¡Americano! Meets The Press

Genevieve Rafter KeddyMarch 18, 2022
Read More

The Daughter-in-Law or How To Win Over a Husband

Suzanna BowlingMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Open Submissions: Short New Play Festival 2022: Alchemy

Suzanna BowlingMarch 17, 2022
Read More

Online, Nation Wide Open Casting Call For Emojiland The Musical

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Minuets and The Ukraine, Broadway Singing Coach Attacked, Pants! The Jimmy Pants Musical and Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Suzanna BowlingMarch 16, 2022
Read More

Little Girl Blue The Life Of Nina Simone Soars

Suzanna BowlingMarch 15, 2022
Read More