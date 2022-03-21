You Are There At The Press Event For ¡Americano!: The Musical Numbers

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.

The new musical ¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos. ¡Americano! is the true and inspiring story of Tony Valdovinos.Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, Tony is inspired by the events of 9/11 to serve in the Marines. His childhood and high school years are focused on the singular goal of enlisting on his 18th birthday. But when he tries, Tony discovers he is an undocumented immigrant, a Dreamer. With grit, determination, and help from his family and community, Tony discovers a new mission: one that can make history, create more good, and inspire more change than he ever could as a Marine.

With an energetic score by the Ameri-Chicana singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez and exuberant choreography by Sergio Mejia, ¡Americano! challenges preconceived notions and reminds us that America’s strength has always been its melting pot, and the enterprising immigrants who #PaveTheWay.