You Are There Inside the Opening of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written

The York Theatre Company presented the world premiere of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York’s Desperate Measures), and music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York’s Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.

The ten-member cast will feature Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus

Leah Hocking(Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia

Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous

Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus

David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter

Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio

Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope

George Slotin(High Button Shoes) as Haius

Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius

Maria Wirries(Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne

with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).

Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written runs for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at The York’s temporary home, The Theater at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night was Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.

At the opening were