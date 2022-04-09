You Are There Inside the Opening of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written

The York Theatre Company presented the world premiere of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York’s Desperate Measures), and music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York’s Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.
Philippe Arroyo and Maria Wirries
The Cast of Penelope
Britany Nicole Simpson and Ben Jacoby
Leah Hocking and Cooper Howell
The ten-member cast will feature Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus
Philippe Arroyo
Leah Hocking(Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia
Leah Hocking
Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous
Cooper Howell
Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus
David LaMarr
David LaMarr and Britany Nicole Simpson
David LaMarr and Britany Nicole Simpson
David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter
Ben Jacoby
Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio
Jacob Alexander Simon
Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope
Britney Nicole Simpson
George Slotin(High Button Shoes) as Haius
George Slotin
Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius
Sean Thompson
Maria Wirries(Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne
Maria Wirries
with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).
Bebe Browning and Constantine Pappas
Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written runs for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at The York’s temporary home, The Theater at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night was Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.
At the opening were
David Friedman, Karen Mason and Lee Roy Reams
Jamie deRoy, David Friedman and Karen Mason
Members of The Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company-Evans Haile, W. David McCoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Joan Ross Sorkin, Claudia Zahn and Jim Kierstead
Evans Haile, Cecilia Lin and Jim Kierstead
Lauren Molina
Richard Maltby, Jr. and Emily Maltby (Director and Choreographer)
Joseph Hayward (Associate Director), Emily Maltby and Becca Fox (Associate Choreographer and Assistant Director)
Lauren Molina, David Friedman, Peter Kellogg (Books and Lyrics) and David Hancock Turner
David Friedman, Emily Maltby and David Hancock Turner (Music Director and Orchestrations)
Evans Haile, Constantine Pappas and Evan Pappas
David Hancock Turner with the band-John Skinner (Reed 1), Gregory Jones (Upright and Electric Bass), Mike Raposo (Reed 2) and Allison Seidner (Cello)
Emily Maltby, Peter Kellogg, Stephen Weiner (Music) and David Hancock Turner
The Cast of Penelope-George Slotin, Philippe Arroyo, David LaMarr, Britany Nicole Simpson, Cooper Howell, Sean Thompson, Bebe Browning, Leah Hocking, Jacob Alexander Simon, Maria Wirries, Ben Jacoby and Constantine Pappas
The Cast and Creative Team of Penelope
David LaMarr, Sean Thompson, George Slotin and Jacob Alexander Simon
Maria Wirries, Britany Nicole Simpson and Leah Hocking
Philippe Arroyo and Maria Wirries
Google+
YouTube
RSS