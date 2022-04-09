MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

You Are There Inside the Opening of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written

The York Theatre Company presented the world premiere of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York’s Desperate Measures), and music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York’s Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.

Philippe Arroyo and Maria Wirries

The Cast of Penelope

Britany Nicole Simpson and Ben Jacoby

Leah Hocking and Cooper Howell

The ten-member cast will feature Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus

Philippe Arroyo

Leah Hocking(Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia

Leah Hocking

Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous

Cooper Howell

Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus

David LaMarr

David LaMarr and Britany Nicole Simpson

David LaMarr and Britany Nicole Simpson

David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter

Ben Jacoby

Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio

Jacob Alexander Simon

Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope

Britney Nicole Simpson

George Slotin(High Button Shoes) as Haius

George Slotin

Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius

Sean Thompson

Maria Wirries(Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne

Maria Wirries

with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).

Bebe Browning and Constantine Pappas

Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written runs for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022  at The York’s temporary home, The Theater at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night was Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.

At the opening were

David Friedman, Karen Mason and Lee Roy Reams

Jamie deRoy, David Friedman and Karen Mason

Members of The Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company-Evans Haile, W. David McCoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Joan Ross Sorkin, Claudia Zahn and Jim Kierstead

Evans Haile, Cecilia Lin and Jim Kierstead

Lauren Molina

Richard Maltby, Jr. and Emily Maltby (Director and Choreographer)

Joseph Hayward (Associate Director), Emily Maltby and Becca Fox (Associate Choreographer and Assistant Director)

Lauren Molina, David Friedman, Peter Kellogg (Books and Lyrics) and David Hancock Turner

David Friedman, Emily Maltby and David Hancock Turner (Music Director and Orchestrations)

Evans Haile, Constantine Pappas and Evan Pappas

David Hancock Turner with the band-John Skinner (Reed 1), Gregory Jones (Upright and Electric Bass), Mike Raposo (Reed 2) and Allison Seidner (Cello)

Emily Maltby, Peter Kellogg, Stephen Weiner (Music) and David Hancock Turner

The Cast of Penelope-George Slotin, Philippe Arroyo, David LaMarr, Britany Nicole Simpson, Cooper Howell, Sean Thompson, Bebe Browning, Leah Hocking, Jacob Alexander Simon, Maria Wirries, Ben Jacoby and Constantine Pappas

The Cast and Creative Team of Penelope

David LaMarr, Sean Thompson, George Slotin and Jacob Alexander Simon

Maria Wirries, Britany Nicole Simpson and Leah Hocking

Philippe Arroyo and Maria Wirries

 

