You Still Have a Chance to See The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

Dis you miss a film the NYC Indie Theatre Film Fest? Good news! The full slate of films are now playing online, through Feb. 20 – with three additional shorts blocks and four more feature films added!



Visit nycitff2022.eventive.org to see more than 20 additional films, including animation, dance, music, and documentaries. Your All-Access pass is valid for everything online.



And if you didn’t come this weekend, now’s your chance to see what all the fun is about! An Online Festival pass is $35, and gives you access to 50+ films, and Q&A’s with the artists. Tickets to individual screenings are also available.

Cast your votes for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short – Two Ways To Vote!



Every online film or screening block has an online ballot you can fill out when you finish watching the screening.



If you watched an in-person screening, find your electronic ticket in the My Tickets area of your account. Click on the ticketfor the screening you want to vote on, and follow the instructions to fill out your ballot!

SELECTED ONLINE SCREENINGS

Shorts Program: ANIMATION/DANCE

Enjoy storytelling in a variety of forms!



APPLIQUE, dir. Kristine O’Brien

EVENING ESCAPE, dir. Peter Charney

GENESIS, THE COLLABORATIVE DANCE PROJECT, dir. Razvan Stoian, wr. Rita Posillico

OUR MINE, wr./dir. Shayna Strype

PULP, dir. Kristine O’Brien

SNAKE GUY, wr./dir. Ephraim Birney & Ryan Quigley

STICKS AND STONES, dir. Alexander S. White & Cynthia N. White, wr. Tara Caimi & William Doan

THE STRANGERS’ CASE, dir. Ruth Goodwin, wr. William Shakespeare

VISITING VALERIE: A STOP MOTION COMEDY wr./dir. Laura Lewis-Barr

WHILE YOU WERE GONE, dir. Jennifer Weber, prod. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT

Feature Film: ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH

Directors: Kseni Avonavi, Ayesha Abouelazm | Writer: Kate Marie Smith, Featuring Kate Marie Smith



ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH parallels the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Kate’s journey as a creative dealing with mental illness. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate tells you her story using Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. Brought to the screen by a female identified team, this is not your average Hamlet.