You Still Have a Chance to See The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

Dis you miss a film the NYC Indie Theatre Film Fest? Good news! The full slate of films are now playing online, through Feb. 20 – with three additional shorts blocks and four more feature films added!
Visit nycitff2022.eventive.org to see more than 20 additional films, including animation, dance, music, and documentaries. Your All-Access pass is valid for everything online.
And if you didn’t come this weekend, now’s your chance to see what all the fun is about! An Online Festival pass is $35, and gives you access to 50+ films, and Q&A’s with the artists. Tickets to individual screenings are also available.
Cast your votes for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short – Two Ways To Vote!
Every online film or screening block has an online ballot you can fill out when you finish watching the screening.
If you watched an in-person screening, find your electronic ticket in the My Tickets area of your account. Click on the ticketfor the screening you want to vote on, and follow the instructions to fill out your ballot!
|
| votes for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short – Two Ways To Vote!
|
|
SELECTED ONLINE SCREENINGS
|
|Shorts Program: ANIMATION/DANCE
Enjoy storytelling in a variety of forms!
APPLIQUE, dir. Kristine O’Brien
EVENING ESCAPE, dir. Peter Charney
GENESIS, THE COLLABORATIVE DANCE PROJECT, dir. Razvan Stoian, wr. Rita Posillico
OUR MINE, wr./dir. Shayna Strype
PULP, dir. Kristine O’Brien
SNAKE GUY, wr./dir. Ephraim Birney & Ryan Quigley
STICKS AND STONES, dir. Alexander S. White & Cynthia N. White, wr. Tara Caimi & William Doan
THE STRANGERS’ CASE, dir. Ruth Goodwin, wr. William Shakespeare
VISITING VALERIE: A STOP MOTION COMEDY wr./dir. Laura Lewis-Barr
WHILE YOU WERE GONE, dir. Jennifer Weber, prod. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT
|
|Feature Film: ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH
Directors: Kseni Avonavi, Ayesha Abouelazm | Writer: Kate Marie Smith, Featuring Kate Marie Smith
ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH parallels the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Kate’s journey as a creative dealing with mental illness. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate tells you her story using Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. Brought to the screen by a female identified team, this is not your average Hamlet.
|
|Feature Film: RANCH WATER
Writer/Director: Sophie Miller
Featuring Aubrey Elenz, Sam Bilinkas, Karly Seeley, Simone Black, Sienna D’addario, Annie Hoeg, Gabriel Elizabeth Kadian
The Sterling sisters and their once close-knit group of friends reunite for a weekend at the family ranch in small town Texas before it’s sold. Long simmering conflicts come to a head as they confront the uncertainty of their lives without the connection of home to bind each other.
|
|All Online Pass – $35
Access to all online screenings and filmmaker Q&A’s
|
|The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival is the only festival that showcases theatre artists defying labels and branching out into film, TV, and web content.
This year we present over 50 new works, from feature films to shorts, with animation, dance, documentaries, web content and more!
Google+
YouTube
RSS