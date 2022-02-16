MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

You Still Have a Chance to See The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

You Still Have a Chance to See The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

Dis you miss a film the NYC Indie Theatre Film Fest? Good news! The full slate of films are now playing online, through Feb. 20 – with three additional shorts blocks and four more feature films added!Visit nycitff2022.eventive.org to see more than 20 additional films, including animation, dance, music, and documentaries. Your All-Access pass is valid for everything online.And if you didn’t come this weekend, now’s your chance to see what all the fun is about! An Online Festival pass is $35, and gives you access to 50+ films, and Q&A’s with the artists. Tickets to individual screenings are also available.

Cast your votes for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short – Two Ways To Vote!Every online film or screening block has an online ballot you can fill out when you finish watching the screening.If you watched an in-person screening, find your electronic ticket in the My Tickets area of your account. Click on the ticketfor the screening you want to vote on, and follow the instructions to fill out your ballot!

votes for Favorite Feature and Favorite Short – Two Ways To Vote!

SELECTED ONLINE SCREENINGS
Shorts Program: ANIMATION/DANCEEnjoy storytelling in a variety of forms!APPLIQUE, dir. Kristine O’Brien EVENING ESCAPE, dir. Peter CharneyGENESIS, THE COLLABORATIVE DANCE PROJECT, dir. Razvan Stoian, wr. Rita Posillico OUR MINE, wr./dir. Shayna Strype PULP, dir. Kristine O’Brien SNAKE GUY, wr./dir. Ephraim Birney & Ryan Quigley STICKS AND STONES, dir. Alexander S. White & Cynthia N. White, wr. Tara Caimi & William Doan THE STRANGERS’ CASE, dir. Ruth Goodwin, wr. William Shakespeare VISITING VALERIE: A STOP MOTION COMEDY wr./dir. Laura Lewis-BarrWHILE YOU WERE GONE, dir. Jennifer Weber, prod. Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT
Feature Film: ONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTHDirectors: Kseni Avonavi, Ayesha Abouelazm | Writer: Kate Marie Smith, Featuring Kate Marie SmithONE WOMAN HAMLET: SHAKE(SPEARE) THE STIGMA ON MENTAL HEALTH parallels the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with Kate’s journey as a creative dealing with mental illness. Come prepared to laugh, cry, and break some stigma as Kate tells you her story using Shakespeare, puppetry, and music. Brought to the screen by a female identified team, this is not your average Hamlet.
Feature Film: RANCH WATERWriter/Director: Sophie MillerFeaturing Aubrey Elenz, Sam Bilinkas, Karly Seeley, Simone Black, Sienna D’addario, Annie Hoeg, Gabriel Elizabeth KadianThe Sterling sisters and their once close-knit group of friends reunite for a weekend at the family ranch in small town Texas before it’s sold. Long simmering conflicts come to a head as they confront the uncertainty of their lives without the connection of home to bind each other.

Buy Tickets to the NYCITFF
All Online Pass – $35Access to all online screenings and filmmaker Q&A’s
The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival is the only festival that showcases theatre artists defying labels and branching out into film, TV, and web content. This year we present over 50 new works, from feature films to shorts, with animation, dance, documentaries, web content and more!

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

NYWIFT invites you to a virtual screening and Q&A for: A Banquet

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

CODA Has Something Beautiful to Say and Sign

RossFebruary 15, 2022
Read More

The Power of the Dog May Just Sweep The Oscars

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

The Perfect Gift For Any Film Geek To Get This Valentine’s Day, Birthday or Fan Fest

Brad BalfourFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 13, 2022
Read More

Belfast Where Nothing and Everything Happens

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2022
Read More

The House Of Gucci Where Greed and Passion Get Out Of Hand

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 12, 2022
Read More