You Will Get Sick An Absurdist Journey Down The Yellow Brick Road

Noah Diaz’, You Will Get Sick was written as his thesis at the Yale School of Drama in the spring of 2020. This surreal absurdist journey, takes a look at how hard it is to deal with illness and how communication is now bought. Diaz is a wiz with one liners, that had me laughing most of the way through.

You Will Get Sick has”1″ (a superb Daniel K. Isaac’s) putting up a flyer advertising for someone to tell his secret to. He originally posted $40, but crossed it out to $20.

Callen “2” is played by theatre force of nature Linda Lavin (The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife), who made her Broadway debut more than 60 years ago. She returns to the stage as the elderly woman who answers the ad and to make us laugh hysterically at the absurdity that is going on. “1” offers one price “2” barter for another. A tit for tat, cat and mouse game.

“1” is losing control his body, as the play progresses his limbs and his mouth fill with straw. He is coming apart at the seams.

“2” needs money and “1” keeps on hiring her. Next he hires her to tell his sister “3” (Marinda Anderson) about his sickness. “2” agrees in exchange, for his coming to her acting class.This exchange keeps on happening until “2” and “1” equally get what they want. “3” also plays “2’s” acting coach.

In the meantime a character “4” (Nate Miller) keep offering insurance, as giant birds are snatching people up into the sky. He also is a waiter who can’t stop crying. Turns out his mother was snatched by a flying bird.

There is also character “5” (Dario Ladani Sanchez), who narrates this piece, until he becomes pivotal.

The highlight of the piece is seeing “2’s” dreams of starring as Dorothy in a community-theater production of The Wizard of Oz. To hear her sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is comedic genius and heartbreaking all is the same breath. This is reminiscent of Christopher Durang

Director Sam Pinkleton, keeps us laughing, as he reins you into this loopy world that seems so real and yet not. Skylar Fox special effects receive a bravo for their illusions. Also Scenic Design by dots, lighting by Cha See, sound by Lee Kinney and Original Music by Daniel Kluger are all well done.

This play may strike a cord in people that are losing control of their bodies in weird ways. I am one of them. I could relate to the symptom of half your face going numb and wondered who else is going through this. My roommate and most of our friends right now are all going through odd medical oddities and wondered could the play also be talking to us?

In the end it is “1” and “2’s” intimate relationship that is the key.

You Will Get Sick: Roundabout Theatre Company at Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, 111 W 46th St. until December 11th.