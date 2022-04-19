You’ll Be Swell! You’ll Be Great! The Fine Art of Performance

The new exhibition from Helicline Fine Art beginning May 2 through August 31, has about three dozen works of art depicting theatre, film, dance, music and circus, will be available on the Helicline site
, artsy.net
and 1stDibs.com
. In person viewings can be arranged by appointment at the midtown Manhattan gallery
.
Miles White (1915 – 2000) Bye Bye Birdie 11 x 8 inches Mixed media on paper Original Conrad Birdie Costume drawing from the 1960 Broadway musical Signed lower right and noted Act 1, Scene 4, Penn Station scene
Featured works include paintings, costume and set design drawings, illustrations, photographs and more from iconic Broadway shows, films and more. They include: Hello Dolly!, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The King & I, Cabaret, On The Town, Bye Bye Birdie, Day and Night, The Defiant Ones, portraits of Josephine Baker and Carmen Miranda, as well as works depicting dancers, film sets, performers, playwrights, audiences, backstage, Times Square and more. The works were created between the 1920s – 1970s.
Richard Whorf (1906 – 1966) ‘Till the Clouds Roll By’ Film Set 24 x 20 inches
Oil on canvas Signed lower right.
“R. Whorf/ Dec. 21, 1945. Provenance: Estate of Nancy Sinatra; Dalzell Hatfield Galleries, Los AngelesWhorf also directed the 1946 film featuring Sinatra performing “Old Man River.’ Sinatra and June Allyson are depicted in the center of the painting
Some of the artists in the new exhibtion are beloved American and European modernists as well as iconic Tony® Award winning designers, including: Boris Aaronson, Leon Bibel, Cecil Beaton, Jean Chassaing, David Fredenthal, William Gropper, Al Hirschfeld, Roddy McDowall, Paul Meltsner, Jo Mielziner, Hugo Scheiber, Oliver Smith, Miles White, Freddy Whittop, Richard Whorf, Louis Wolchonok, and others.
Roddy McDowall (1928 – 1998) Barbra Streisand & Judy Garland 10 x 8 ¾ inches Vintage gelatin silver print, 1963 Photographer’s red wet stamp with name on verso
“While I have operated Helicline Fine Art since 2008, my life-long work has been, and continues to be, running a Times Square communications firm. From day one of my professional life, I have been working in entertainment, primarily the theatre, selling two hours of magic in a dark room. Some of these artists were friends, even clients. Their work has great significance to me, and I believe it will resonate deeply with those who love entertainment and the arts. These works are fine art.” said Keith Sherman, proprietor of the gallery.
Oliver Smith (1918 – 1994) On the Town, Third Act Curtain 13 ¾ x 20 ½ Gouache and watercolor on paper, 1944 Signed lower right
Provenance: Betty Comden Estate
Artworks are available at a wide price range for beginning as well as established collectors who love all things entertainment.
Al Hirschfeld (1903 – 2003) The King and I
14 3/4 x 30 inches Ink on board
Signed lower right From the original production published in The New York Times on March 25, 1951. The drawing features Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner.
The title of the exhibition, “You’ll Be Swell! You’ll Be Great!” is a song lyric from arguably the greatest musical ever written, Gypsy, by Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim.
Helicline Fine Art is. private art gallery specializing in modernism, American scene, social realism, mural studies, industrial landscapes, regionalism, abstraction and more. The artworks on the site represent a sampling of available works.
Google+
YouTube
RSS