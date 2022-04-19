You’ll Be Swell! You’ll Be Great! The Fine Art of Performance

Featured works include paintings, costume and set design drawings, illustrations, photographs and more from iconic Broadway shows, films and more. They include: Hello Dolly!, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The King & I, Cabaret, On The Town, Bye Bye Birdie, Day and Night, The Defiant Ones, portraits of Josephine Baker and Carmen Miranda, as well as works depicting dancers, film sets, performers, playwrights, audiences, backstage, Times Square and more. The works were created between the 1920s – 1970s.

Some of the artists in the new exhibtion are beloved American and European modernists as well as iconic Tony® Award winning designers, including: Boris Aaronson, Leon Bibel, Cecil Beaton, Jean Chassaing, David Fredenthal, William Gropper, Al Hirschfeld, Roddy McDowall, Paul Meltsner, Jo Mielziner, Hugo Scheiber, Oliver Smith, Miles White, Freddy Whittop, Richard Whorf, Louis Wolchonok, and others.