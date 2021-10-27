MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Uncategorized

Young Friends of Save Venice Host Glittery Fundraiser for Venetian Art Restoration

Young Friends of Save Venice Host Glittery Fundraiser for Venetian Art Restoration

Casey Kohlberg, Lizzie Asher, the Young Friends of Save Venice hosted Murano Nights, an intimate dinner at Casa Cipriani — newly opened in New York City’s landmark Battery-Maritime building — to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Save Venice. The dinner’s attendees included 50 of Save Venice’s fashionable younger supporters from art and fashion to film and media for a cocktail hour, ballet performance by dancers from the Brooklyn Ballet, and dinner. Attire was billed as ‘Glittering Cocktail’, as a nod to the Murano Glass which lends its name to the theme.

Hosted by Casey Kohlberg, notable guests included: Save Venice Young Friends Chair Lizzie Asher; Patina Milier, Serena Goh, Krystal Bick, Amir Taghi, Denise Baca, Tai Cheng, Daniel Kibblesmith, Jennifer Wright, Savannah Engel, Alyson Cafiero, Laura Day Webb, Timo Weiland, Mercedes de Guardiola, Clare Ngai, Daniel Howard, Aerin Glazer, Irina Eicke-Krylova, and Maximilian Eicke.

The menu featured fall fare of risotto with saffron and dover sole with baby artichokes, grown on the Venetian island of Torcello where Save Venice is currently restoring the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta. Proceeds from the evening helped fund this restoration. 

No detail was left uncurated as evidenced by the cocktail list of the evening that featured the classic Cipriani Bellini and a white Negroni, playing on the glass blown theme of Murano, with a wine pairing menu provided by Kobrand Wines and Spirits during dinner.

Guests enjoyed a performance by the Brooklyn Ballet titled Sonic Relief, aka You Had To Be There, before sitting for dinner. The piece by New Orleans-born composer Malcom Parson features a gliding ebb and flow between the sound; the dancers’ movement is reminiscent of a midnight gondola ride through the canals of Venice. Choreographed by Lynn Parkerson, founding Artistic Director of the Brooklyn Ballet, the performance featured dancers Audrey Borst, James “Floats” Fable, Miku Kawamura, Christine Sawyer, Ladell “Ocean” Thomas.

Remarks by host Casey Kohlberg and Young Friend Chair Lizzie Asher closed out the evening. Gift bags included items from BONBONWHIMS, Campari, PatBo, Dior, covid-friendly Save Venice masks, and mini bottles of olive oil from the hostess’ family home in Woodside, California.

Photo credit BFA/Madison Voelkel

Related Items
Uncategorized
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Uncategorized

New York City’s Sexiest Food Market – CITIZENS New York

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

enCourage Kids Foundation Hosts Annual Serving Up Smiles

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

MAD Ball with Machine Dazzle, Fendi, William Sofield

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

The Viennese Opera Ball’s ‘Golden Age’ Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

Column 82 – Ask Bob Blume – Part 1 of 2 – Being Asian in Today’s Entertainment Business with Guests Lynna Yee & Mike Pu

Bob BlumeOctober 24, 2021
Read More

Five Sex Offenders Including Two Violent Pedophiles Were Placed in a Homeless Shelter a Block From an Elementary School

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More

How to stop shopping compulsively

WriterOctober 22, 2021
Read More

9th Annual Event Planner Expo Launches with Night at SPIN

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More

NYCWFF Returns

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2021
Read More