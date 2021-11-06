Your Body, Free Choice, Not True!

Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers is being targeting after being unvaccinated and testing positive for COVID: Says he’s fighting the infection with Ivermectin on the advice of podcaster Joe Rogan. Rodgers’s vaccination status was made plain this week when it was revealed he will be away from the Packers for 10 days — the minimum amount of time an unvaccinated player is asked to quarantine following a positive test, per league rules. NFL Network also reported that he is unvaccinated. There are several reasons Rodgers is unvaccinated, including his own allergies, and the likelihood that he and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, would try to have children some day.

Thousands of intelligence officers face dismissal for failing to comply with Biden’s vaccine mandate. 40 percent of their workforce is unvaccinated. Intelligence officers are particularly hard to replace due to the highly specialized work they do and the difficulties of completing security clearance checks. What do they know that we don’t?

9,000 Unvaccinated N.Y.C. workers were put on unpaid leave as de Blasio mandate begins. 26K NYC workers remain unvaccinated. NYC firefighters union leader tells unvaccinated members to defy mandate. “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty,” Andrew Ansbro.”firefighters felt “insulted” by de Blasio’s order as they had risked their health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The New York City public workers, the New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA), announced on Monday that it had filed a lawsuit against the city over its vaccine mandate.

Aa $500 reward was offered and now de Blasio is offering children $100 who get vaccinated at school sites or city-run clinicsy.“We really want kids to take advantage, families to take advantage of that,” de Blasio told reporters. “Everyone can use a little more money around the holidays, but more importantly, we want our kids and families to be safe.” Once children get their first dose, families will receive an email with instructions on how to select a pre-paid $100 debit card or another incentive, including free tickets to sporting events or city attractions.

Scientists conducted clinical trials with about 3,000 children and the FDA has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 15 years.

If you have the courage watch this thank you! to the 5-11 year old’s who were used a guinea pigs and then read the small print. The Covid19 Vaccine was not approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use. They did this so the FDA could not be sued. Under the Obama administration our right to sue pharmasudical companies. Even the Washington Post agrees giving it to children is wrong.

Doctors believe autopsies can provide more insight into how COVID-19 affects the body and causes death – but only hundreds have been performed among 5 million fatalities worldwide, which is surprising because I had a friend who just died of COVID and his family could neither visit him when he was sick and his body is to be cremated no matter what anyone thinks. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is planning to spend more than $1 billion to learn more about the virus, which includes more autopsies of Covid patients.

Our body our choice? If it was things would be transparent, we wouldn’t need to be bribed and if we said no, that would be that!