Your Guide to Virtual Assistants – What They are, What They Do, and More

There are many instances in our jobs and personal lives where we wish we could do two things at once – even three or four if necessary! Unfortunately, many of us are finding it increasingly hard to work and do personal matters simultaneously, and truth be told, there is always one area which suffers. But it doesn’t have to be this way – you can make it easier on yourself (and your team and loved ones, too) by hiring a virtual assistant who can work remotely and manage your schedule, fix your appointments, answer your emails and telephone calls, create reports, and so much more. A virtual assistant has become a veritable godsend to many, and their help and expertise allow you to make time for yourself and the people who matter the most. But what exactly are they, what can they do, and what can you expect from them? Here’s your guide to virtual assistants.

What they are

First of all, what are they? As the name implies, a virtual assistant is an assistant who works remotely, which means they can be anywhere in the world. They are independent, so when you hire them, you don’t have to worry about their insurance and taxes – they’ll take care of it independently. In addition, since they work remotely, you can communicate with them and share files and important documents online – eliminating the need to see or be with them.

Due to more advanced technology and the evolving business model, virtual assistants have become much more popular today than ever. Many organisations and companies can save more money by hiring a virtual assistant rather than a traditional one. This is because, unlike a conventional hire where you have to take care of contributions and taxes and the like, you don’t have to do all these things – and you can save more since they work remotely, which means your operational costs are lower. Many companies also work flexibly, so this work arrangement is perfect for virtual assistants.

The different types

There are different types of VAs – they are separated by skill and specialisation. A VA can help you with a specific department or function. For example, you can hire a virtual assistant who’s skilled in managing your schedule and calendar, and you can hire a separate VA for accounting and bookkeeping. Some examples of the different types of VAs you can take advantage of include a bookkeeper, as mentioned. Still, you can also take advantage of an administrative assistant who can arrange your meetings, handle your communications, and complete your routine reports.

Other VAs are experts at transcribing notes when you have presentations or meetings, whilst others are well-versed at handling the social media channels of your company. Some virtual assistants can design and create presentations, flyers, logos, and other visual material. Finally, some virtual assistants are adept at research and can research various topics.

Their role can change or adapt depending on your needs and the kind of business you have. However, since they have undergone sufficient training in various tasks and responsibilities, they should be able to ‘fill in the gaps’ you need to save time and money, not to mention effort.

