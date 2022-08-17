Your One-Day Guide to Sydney Tourist Attractions

4.1 million international tourists visited Sydney in 2019, spending an average of 20 nights there. As the pandemic continues to ease up, this number is expected to continue to rise.

It’s a hot spot for tourists, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a beautiful city with so much to offer.

If you can plan your trip there finally, it’s time to consider Sydney tourist attractions. There’s so much to see, so you must plan it carefully.

There are some attractions you simply cannot miss out on, so keep reading to learn what you must see while visiting Sydney, even if you only have one day.

Taronga Zoo

You can’t visit Sydney without also visiting the Taronga Zoo. This zoo overlooks the Sydney Harbour with a breathtaking view and hosts 4,000 animals.

You can see Australian natives, such as kangaroos, koalas, and umus, and take a look at exotic wildlife such as tigers and black rhinos. There are many shows to experience, too, such as the free-flight bird and seal show.

If you’re looking for even more entertainment, you can get an adrenaline rush at the ropes course or see the zoo from high up with the Sky Safari.

Luna Park Sydney

Your Sydney travel itinerary must include a day at Luna Park Sydney. This 1930s amusement park has a little something for everyone.

Take a ride on the classic Ferris wheel, or if you’re feeling more adventurous, hop on the Devil’s Drop or Tango Train. There’s also a mirror maze, dodgem cars, sideshow games, and cotton candy.

You’ll also get a great view of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Darling Harbour

The Darling Harbour is the perfect place for families, couples, or even solo travelers.

Not only will you have gorgeous, unbeatable views, but there will also be tons of restaurants, shops, museums, and theaters.

Store your bags at a mindmybag location, and hop on a race car. Or, take a walk through the Chinese Garden of Friendship to help clear your mind. Whatever you need, Darling Harbour has got it.

Sydney Opera House

If you know anything about Sydney, you probably know about the Sydney Opera House.

Plan a tour to explore the opera house from the inside out, or buy tickets to see a show.

If you’re just there to see the landmark, catch the Manly Beach ferry to get the best view. Keep in mind there will be tons of other tourists there too, so it can be challenging to get a good picture.

Check Out These Sydney Tourist Attractions

Visiting Sydney is at the top of most people’s bucket lists, so if you’re finally able to plan a trip, you can’t leave without visiting these Sydney tourist attractions.

This list is just a start, so keep exploring your options for the best possible experience.

