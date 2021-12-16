A fun Ice CreaM Social featuring 3 unique sundaes will benefit Myzel’s Chocolate, a local candy store struggling due to Covid-19. A collaboration born out of the spirit of kindness, community, caring and candy!

When M Social Times Square learned of a local neighborhood candy shop, Myzel’s Chocolates owned by Kamila Myzel for over 30 years, and their struggle during the Covid-19 pandemic they knew they had to help. They reached out to Kelly “The Candyman” at The Sweet Shop NYC who immediately responded, “We’ll do whatever we can!” and the idea of the Ice CreaM Social was born. They have created three delicious and visually exciting ice cream sundaes that are inspired by and highlight each of the namesake locations.

They invite you to come enjoy them in our intimate Living Room nestled above Times Square and to venture out to the terrace for an unforgettable view of The Crossroads of the World. These sundaes will ONLY be available at this special event. The first 25 attendees will also get a Mystery Box of candy and surprises plus a chance to win a night’s stay at M Social in our Sweet Suite so don’t miss out!

A portion of the profits of each sale will go directly to Myzel’s GoFundMe – please help support them as well as your other favorite local small businesses this holiday season as they truly are the fabric of our city.

Sundae December 19th 12-4PM @ M Social Hotel – 226 W 52nd St New York, NY

**please note that this event is first come, first served. An RSVP does not guarantee availability, we will go until we sell out**