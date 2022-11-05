You’re Invited to Richard Marx In Concert

Richard Marx is a contemporary and pop rock artist who has sold over 30 million albums. His first self-titled album went triple-platinum in 1987. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Marx won a Grammy for “Dance With My Father” and he is the only male artist to have his first seven singles reach the top five of the Billboard charts; he also had 14 number one singles.

Last night at the beautiful Morristown Performing Arts Center, Marx gave a two hour acoustic concert. Always dangerous to do, Marx went from brilliant to to lackluster the entire evening. His opening song “Believe In Me” was both soulful and deep. It was here that Marx showed he still had a youthful voice. The evenings second song “Front Row Seat” showed the audience his wide range as a singer. Into the evenings third number, “It’s To Late To Say Goodbye” he showed guitar prowess. Awash in jazzy red lighting for the entire number, I thought the night was going to be a sure fire hit. As the forth number “”Same Heartbreak,Different Day” things started to change, it was here that Marx tries for the California sound of the Eagles and sounded too schmaltzy and weak.

What was both interesting and strange was how the genres changed from song to song… after “Heartbreak”, Marx was able to bring forth a strong “Hazard”, even here the lighting gets better like the song. Oddly, the best songs Marx performed had the best lighting as well. When strong industrial lighting was used in certain songs… the cobalt blues, purples and reds, it added a great mood to the venue.

When not playing guitar, Marx took to the piano. One of the worst songs of the night was “Fly Me To The Moon”. It was slow, loungey, and lifeless. The next song (still on the piano), “Always”, a song he did with Burt Bacharach. This may have been the most moving song of the night and was the best received by the audience. “Endless Summer Night” and “Satisfied” sung consecutively, were way to jazzy and slow; both never catching the soul of the songs, leaving them out their on a baron plain lost in music world someplace.

“Now and Forever”, “Angelia” (sung without a microphone), “Should Have Known Better” and “Right Here Waiting For You” should have left the audience with a night to remember, but they didn’t. Whereas Marx should have turned up the energy level with the evenings final songs, he didn’t and it was a mystery as to why.

Richard Marx is a talented musician, however, he was very inconsistent throughout the concert; where he connected with the audience all evening, his stories were way too long in between songs. At times, it was very obvious that he is impressed with both himself and his accomplishments (he reminded me of the guy who laughs the hardest at his own jokes).