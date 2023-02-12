Book Reviews
Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More
Join the Lambs on February 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm for their zoom interview with actress Nancy Olson Livingston on the film “Sunset Boulevard.”
From her childhood in the American Midwest to her Oscar-nominated performance in Sunset Boulevard (1950), actress Nancy Olson Livingston has lived abundantly. In her new memoir, A Front Row Seat, Livingston treats readers to an intimate look into her life as a woman, wife, mother, and actress working and building a life in the last gleaming years of Hollywood’s Golden Age.
Upclose and Personal With Laila Robins
At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.
Laila Robins is an actors, actor. She is equally at home on the stage, film and television. In films she has appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, An Innocent Man, Live Nude Girls, True Crime, She’s Lost Control, Eye in the Sky and A Call to Spy. Her television credits include regular roles on Gabriel’s Fire, Homeland, and Murder in the First. In 2022, she portrays Pamela Milton in the final season of The Walking Dead and has returned.
Robins appeared on Broadway as Lady Utterword in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Heartbreak House, Frozen, The Herbal Bed and The Real Thing directed by Mike Nichols. (Robins succeeded actress Glenn Close in the role).
Robins has appeared off-Broadway in Sore Throats, The Merchant of Venice in which she won the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Mrs. Klein (in which she also toured with Uta Hagen), Burnt Piano, opposite Richard Thomas in Second Stage Theatre’s Tiny Alice, and The Film Society. She has also appeared in numerous regional theatre productions, such as the 1997 Fiftieth Anniversary production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. Robins also appeared as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis in 2002. Robins is also a frequent performer at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, where she has starred in Macbeth, Three Sisters and The Cherry Orchard.
Robins has won or been nominated for several awards including the Actors’ Equity Foundation Joe A. Callaway Award, the 2012 Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble for Sweet and Sad, the Lucille Lortel Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Actress (2004) for Frozen and Outstanding Lead Actress (2007) for Sore Throats, the 1997 Joseph Jefferson Award Best Actress for A Streetcar Named Desire at The Steppenwolf Theatre, the Helen Hayes Award nomination, 1997 Supporting Performer, Non-Resident Production for Mrs. Klein, and the Drama League Award.
Robins is a guest instructor at HB Studio.
Robins has been in a relationship with Robert Cuccioli since they co-starred in Macbeth at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.
Look for Laila Robins, F. Murray Abraham and Julian Schlossberg, to all be participating in a new Broadway show next year based on Norman Mailer.
This was the last of our series and I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.
Video by Magda Katz
Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Upclose and Personal With Tony Roberts
At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg long time collaborator Tony Roberts was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.
Robert’s is mostly known for his roles in six Woody Allen movies—most notably Annie Hall—often playing Allen’s best friend. He appeared in both the Broadway and film versions of Play It Again, Sam (directed by Herbert Ross), Radio Days (in which his father had a voice role), Stardust Memories, Hannah and Her Sisters, A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, and Woody Allen’s segment for The Concert for New York City.
Roberts memorably portrayed the badgering Deputy Mayor Warren LaSalle in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He also appeared in the Sidney Lumet films Serpico and Just Tell Me What You Want. Roberts was in the 1983 horror film Amityville 3-D portraying John Baxter, the owner of the infamous possessed house. Roberts was featured in The Longest Week.
Roberts’s Broadway credits include Barefoot in the Park; How Now, Dow Jones; Murder at the Howard Johnson’s; Promises, Promises; Sugar (the musical version of the movie Some Like It Hot); The Sisters Rosensweig; They’re Playing Our Song; Victor/Victoria; The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife; Arsenic and Old Lace; and Cabaret. In 1998 he played Buddy Plummer in Stephen Sondheim’s Follies at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. In 2007, Roberts returned to Broadway in the roller-disco rock musical Xanadu.
On television, Roberts was the third actor to play Lee Pollock on The Edge of Night. He has appeared in numerous series such as The Carol Burnett Show, Matlock, and Law & Order.
Off Broadway, Roberts appeared in many shows including the star studded revival of Mornings at Seven produced by Julian Schlossberg.
Stay tuned for the last of our series with Laila Robins. I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.
Video by Magda Katz
Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Upclose and Personal With Marlo Thomas
At the book launching for Julian Schlossberg’s memoir, Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life at Sardi’s, Schlossberg BFF Marlo Thomas was on hand to read a segment of the book and sat down and opened up to T2C.
Marlo Thomas is best known for starring on the sitcom That Girl, her children’s franchise Free to Be… You and Me. She has received three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Peabody Award for her work in television, has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She has also received a Grammy Award for her children’s album Marlo Thomas and Friends: Thanks & Giving All Year Long. In 2014, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Thomas serves as National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was founded by her father Danny Thomas in 1962. She created the Thanks & Giving campaign in 2004 to support the hospital and Marlo’s godmother was Loretta Young.
Thomas attended the Actors Studio, where she studied with Lee Strasberg until his death in 1982.
Marlo made guest appearances on several television series, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and played Rachel Green’s mother, on Friends. She was also in several films including Thieves and Starstruck. On Broadway Thieves, Social Security The Shadow Box, and George Is Dead in Relatively Speaking. Off-Broadway shows include; The Exonerated, The Vagina Monologues, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Clever Little Lies at the Westside Theatre and more.
Marlo performed with F. Murray Abraham in Paper Doll and is the BFF of Julian Schlossberg and has worked with him extensively.
Stay tuned for Tony Roberts and Laila Robins interviews and book reading, as I am sure after seeing and hearing these excerpts you will want to purchase and read Try Not To Hold It Against Me: A Producer’s Life.
Video by Magda Katz
Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
