Zoom Night: Actress Nancy Olson Livingston on Sunset Boulevard, Alan Jay Lerner and More

“If luck is a lady, like the song says, that lady must be Nancy Olson Livingston—an Academy Award–nominated actress (Sunset Boulevard) and muse to her first husband, lyricist Alan Jay Lerner (My Fair Lady), and to the Capitol Record impresario Alan Livingston. Her life has been a banquet. A Front Row Seat is a vivid, illuminating record of all the high-rolling stars of music, film, theatre, and politics who found a seat at her glamorous table.”—John Lahr, theater critic, writer, and author of Notes on a Cowardly Lion: The Biography of Bert Lahr.

Beginning with her childhood, readers walk with Livingston through the pivotal moments of her life. As a student at UCLA, she is signed by Paramount and packs in a series of roles including several films with William Holden. One of those films becomes Sunset Boulevard for which she receives an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In her early 20’s Livingston exchanges her title of leading lady for that of wife and muse to composer Alan J. Lerner, with whom she has two daughters. But when that marriage dissolves, Livingston returns to the screen costarring in films such as Pollyannaand The Absent-Minded Professor.

After a stint on Broadway, she marries Alan Livingston, head of Columbia Records, and together they host the likes of up-and-coming talents such as The Beatles and help raise the cultural bar in Los Angeles. With her husband by her side, Livingston later trades her work on Hollywood’s center stage for a life behind the scenes. She contributes her time and resources to organizations such as The Blue Ribbon where she works as a patron for children and women in the realm of art education.

Lamb Foster Hirsch will be interviewing. Hirsch is a film historian and professor at Brooklyn College, and author of numerous books on film and theater.

Lamb Magda Katz is the collie.

RSVP@The-Lambs.org